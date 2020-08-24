Transfer rumours: Havertz, Thiago, Messi, Bergkamp, Gonzalez, Allan

Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Chelsea are on course to spend more money than in any previous transfer window after agreeing deals to sign German 21-year-old midfielder Kai Havertz of Bayer Leverkusen and Paris St-Germain's Brazilian defender Thiago Silva, 35. (The Times - subscription only)external-link

Thiago says he will decide his future in the next 24 hours. (London Standard)external-link

Former Inter Milan owner Massimo Moratti believes his former club are trying to buy Barcelona's Argentine forward Lionel Messi, 33. (AS - in Spanish)external-link

Manager Mikel Arteta wants Arsenal's Dutch legend Dennis Bergkamp, 51, to return to the club as his assistant. (The Sun)external-link

Leeds United's interest in Argentine forward Nicolas Gonzalez, 22, is "very serious" says Stuttgart's sporting director Sven Mislintat. (Yorkshire Evening Post)external-link

Everton have reached an agreement with Napoli to pay £31.5m for their 29-year-old Brazilian midfielder Allan. (Daily Express)external-link

The Toffees' Italian forward Moise Kean, 20, is close to sealing a return on loan to his former club Juventus. (Tuttosport via Mirror)external-link

Barcelona will terminate the contract of 33-year-old Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez. (RAC1 via Daily Mail)external-link

Wolves are in advanced talks with Arsenal over a four-year deal for 22-year-old English full-back Ainsley Maitland-Niles. (Sky Sports)external-link

Manchester United are ready to send Portuguese keeper Joel Pereira, 24, to Huddersfield Town on loan. (The Sun)external-link

Valencia are keen on Real Madrid's 23-year-old Spanish striker Borja Mayoral. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)external-link

Aston Villa manager Dean Smith said he has discussed transfer targets with new sporting director Johan Lange. (Birmingham Mail)external-link

Bournemouth have made about 10 members of staff redundant. (Bournemouth Echo)external-link

England football band may drop 'Rule, Britannia!' in the wake of Black Lives Matter protests. (Daily Telegraph - subscription only)external-link

