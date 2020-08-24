Transfer rumours: Havertz, Thiago, Messi, Bergkamp, Gonzalez, Allan
Last updated on .From the section Gossip
Chelsea are on course to spend more money than in any previous transfer window after agreeing deals to sign German 21-year-old midfielder Kai Havertz of Bayer Leverkusen and Paris St-Germain's Brazilian defender Thiago Silva, 35. (The Times - subscription only)
Thiago says he will decide his future in the next 24 hours. (London Standard)
Former Inter Milan owner Massimo Moratti believes his former club are trying to buy Barcelona's Argentine forward Lionel Messi, 33. (AS - in Spanish)
Manager Mikel Arteta wants Arsenal's Dutch legend Dennis Bergkamp, 51, to return to the club as his assistant. (The Sun)
Leeds United's interest in Argentine forward Nicolas Gonzalez, 22, is "very serious" says Stuttgart's sporting director Sven Mislintat. (Yorkshire Evening Post)
Everton have reached an agreement with Napoli to pay £31.5m for their 29-year-old Brazilian midfielder Allan. (Daily Express)
The Toffees' Italian forward Moise Kean, 20, is close to sealing a return on loan to his former club Juventus. (Tuttosport via Mirror)
Barcelona will terminate the contract of 33-year-old Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez. (RAC1 via Daily Mail)
Wolves are in advanced talks with Arsenal over a four-year deal for 22-year-old English full-back Ainsley Maitland-Niles. (Sky Sports)
Manchester United are ready to send Portuguese keeper Joel Pereira, 24, to Huddersfield Town on loan. (The Sun)
Valencia are keen on Real Madrid's 23-year-old Spanish striker Borja Mayoral. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)
Aston Villa manager Dean Smith said he has discussed transfer targets with new sporting director Johan Lange. (Birmingham Mail)
Bournemouth have made about 10 members of staff redundant. (Bournemouth Echo)
England football band may drop 'Rule, Britannia!' in the wake of Black Lives Matter protests. (Daily Telegraph - subscription only)
