Transfer rumours: Magalhaes, Edouard, Brooks, Koeman, Messi
Aston Villa will bid £30m bid for French striker Odsonne Edouard, 22. (The Scottish Sun)
Lille's Brazil centre-back Gabriel Magalhaes, 22, has agreed to join Arsenal and will complete his move next week. The Gunners have paid the French side £27m. (The Guardian)
Bournemouth will not stand in the way of any players seeking moves away this summer - potentially opening the door for Manchester United to sign David Brooks. The Welsh midfielder, 23, is one of several players being considered by the Red Devils. (Daily Mail)
New Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman has given the green light to sign a striker, central defender and a left-back. Inter Milan's Argentine forward Lautaro Garcia, 23, Manchester City's Spanish centre-back Eric Garcia, 19, and 25-year-old full-back Jose Gaya of Valencia and Spain head the list. (Sport - in Spanish)
Barcelona are also interested in signing £27m-rated Spaniard Angelino, 23, From Manchester City. (The Independent)
The Catalan club are also interested in Ajax's Argentine left-back Nicolas Tagliafico, 27. (Marca)
Koeman will also like Brazilian midfielder Philippe Coutinho to be part of his plans next season. The 28-year-old has been on loan at Bayern Munich from Barca this season. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)
Staying with Barcelona, club president candidate hopeful Jordi Farre says talks have been held with Jurgen Klopp. (Sport - in Spanish)
Newcastle have offered £4.5m to Greek club PAOK for 24-year-old Greece left-back Dimitris Giannoulis. (Manu Lonjon via Sports Lens)
Manager Mikel Arteta is keen on making Brentford coach and set-piece specialist Andreas Georgson part of his backroom team at Arsenal. (London Standard)
Tromso's Norwegian forward Isak Hansen-Aaroen, 16, confirms his move to Manchester United on social media. (Mirror)
Luis Figo does not expect Argentine forward Lionel Messi, 33, will follow in his footsteps in swapping Barcelona's Camp Nou for Real Madrid's Estadio Santiago Bernabeu. (Marca)
Swedish forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic, 38, has yet to sign a new contract with AC Milan. The veteran will be a free agent after the end of August. (Gazzetta dello Sport - in Italian)
Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo "recommended" Portugal midfielder Bruno Fernandes, 25, to Manchester United, says former United defender Patrice Evra. (The Guardian)