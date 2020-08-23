Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Aston Villa will bid £30m bid for French striker Odsonne Edouard, 22. (The Scottish Sun) external-link

Lille's Brazil centre-back Gabriel Magalhaes, 22, has agreed to join Arsenal and will complete his move next week. The Gunners have paid the French side £27m. (The Guardian) external-link

Bournemouth will not stand in the way of any players seeking moves away this summer - potentially opening the door for Manchester United to sign David Brooks. The Welsh midfielder, 23, is one of several players being considered by the Red Devils. (Daily Mail) external-link

Who made your all-time Champions League XI? Click here to find out

New Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman has given the green light to sign a striker, central defender and a left-back. Inter Milan's Argentine forward Lautaro Garcia, 23, Manchester City's Spanish centre-back Eric Garcia, 19, and 25-year-old full-back Jose Gaya of Valencia and Spain head the list. (Sport - in Spanish) external-link

Barcelona are also interested in signing £27m-rated Spaniard Angelino, 23, From Manchester City. (The Independent) external-link

The Catalan club are also interested in Ajax's Argentine left-back Nicolas Tagliafico, 27. (Marca) external-link

Koeman will also like Brazilian midfielder Philippe Coutinho to be part of his plans next season. The 28-year-old has been on loan at Bayern Munich from Barca this season. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish) external-link

Staying with Barcelona, club president candidate hopeful Jordi Farre says talks have been held with Jurgen Klopp. (Sport - in Spanish) external-link

Newcastle have offered £4.5m to Greek club PAOK for 24-year-old Greece left-back Dimitris Giannoulis. (Manu Lonjon via Sports Lens) external-link

Manager Mikel Arteta is keen on making Brentford coach and set-piece specialist Andreas Georgson part of his backroom team at Arsenal. (London Standard) external-link

Tromso's Norwegian forward Isak Hansen-Aaroen, 16, confirms his move to Manchester United on social media. (Mirror) external-link

Luis Figo does not expect Argentine forward Lionel Messi, 33, will follow in his footsteps in swapping Barcelona's Camp Nou for Real Madrid's Estadio Santiago Bernabeu. (Marca) external-link

Swedish forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic, 38, has yet to sign a new contract with AC Milan. The veteran will be a free agent after the end of August. (Gazzetta dello Sport - in Italian) external-link