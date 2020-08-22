Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Leicester City are eyeing Ajax's 27-year-old Argentine left-back Nicolas Tagliafico as a replacement for Chelsea-bound Ben Chilwell, 23. (Mail) external-link

Wolves are ready to cash in on Spanish winger Adama Traore, 24, after manager Nuno Espirito Santo was told he must raise his own transfer funds. (Mirror) external-link

Wolves are interested in Sevilla's 26-year-old Argentina winger Lucas Ocampos as a potential replacement for Traore. (Sky Sports) external-link

Manchester United could walk away from negotiations with Borussia Dortmund for England forward Jadon Sancho, 20, and instead return for talks in a year. (Express) external-link

Man Utd's hopes of signing Wales midfielder David Brooks, 23, have been boosted after Bournemouth admitted they will not stand in the way of any player who wants to leave. (Sun) external-link

Arsenal are increasingly confident of winning the race to sign Lille's Brazil centre-back Gabriel Magalhaes, 22, but Manchester United have asked Gabriel's camp to delay making a decision. (Independent) external-link

A phone call with Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has persuaded Magalhaes to join the Gunners. (Express) external-link

Arsenal have enquired about Bayern Munich's 29-year-old Germany midfielder Thiago Alcantara but would need the German champions to lower their asking price. (Mail) external-link

Bayer Leverkusen sporting director Rudi Voller says the club are relaxed about 21-year-old Germany midfielder Kai Havertz's situation amid interest from Chelsea. (Star) external-link

Barcelona have prepared a response for Argentina forward Lionel Messi, should the 34-year-old hand in a transfer request this week. (Mirror) external-link

Arsenal and Barcelona are keen on 21-year-old French defender Malang Sarr, who is a free agent after leaving Nice. (Mail) external-link

Leeds United are interested in signing Belgium striker Divock Origi, 25, and loaning English forward Rhian Brewster, 20, from Liverpool. (Mirror) external-link

Newcastle, Everton, West Ham and Fulham have all displayed interest in signing Manchester United's England centre-back Chris Smalling, 30. (90min) external-link

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti is growing frustrated with the club's transfer strategy. (Star) external-link

The Toffees have put a £143m price tag on Brazil forward Richarlison, 23. (Mirror) external-link

Seven clubs are in the race to sign Liverpool's Serbia midfielder Marko Grujic, 24. (Goal) external-link

Valencia's 29-year-old Spain forward Rodrigo is interested in a move to Leeds United. (Mail) external-link