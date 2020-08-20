Last updated on .From the section Gossip

New Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman wants to bring Liverpool and Netherlands midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum, 29, to the Nou Camp. (Algemeen Dagblad, via Express) external-link

Lille and Brazil centre-back Gabriel Magalhaes, 22, has delayed making a final decision on a move to Arsenal after a potential late bid by Manchester United. (Telegraph) external-link

Manchester United have cooled their interest in a loan deal for Juventus and Brazil winger Douglas Costa, 29, and will instead consider a move for Bournemouth and Wales winger David Brooks, 23. (Manchester Evening News) external-link

United have been told they must pay Bournemouth £40m to sign Brooks. (Sun) external-link

Paris St-Germain are monitoring Manchester United and Portugal full-back Diogo Dalot, 21. (O Jogo - in Portuguese) external-link

Manchester United centre-back Chris Smalling, 30, is keen to rejoin Roma on loan after spending last season with the Serie A side. (La Gazzetta dello Sport, via Mirror) external-link

New contract talks between United and English goalkeeper Dean Henderson, 23, are at an advanced stage. The deal will reportedly be worth more than £100,000-a-week. (Sky Sports) external-link

Liverpool are considering signing Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara with the 29-year-old Spain international available for £30m. (Independent) external-link

Watford striker Troy Deeney, 32, wants to stay with the Hornets, despite their relegation to the Championship. (Talksport) external-link

Tottenham are planning a move for Arsenal's Ainsley Maitland-Niles - the versatile 22-year-old played in defence and midfield for Arsenal last season. (Mail) external-link

Brighton will not accept Leeds' third bid for English defender Ben White, 22, reiterating that he is not for sale. (Argus) external-link

Brazil attacking midfielder Felipe Anderson, 27, is considering leaving West Ham. (Sun) external-link

Aston Villa are poised to make an opening bid of £18m for Brentford's English striker Ollie Watkins, 24, but the Championship side are holding out for £25m. (Mail) external-link

Real Betis are in talks with Brighton over a move for Spanish right-back Martin Montoya, 29. (Sky Sports) external-link