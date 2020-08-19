Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Jose Mourinho wants to bring Real Madrid and Wales forward Gareth Bale, 31, back to Tottenham. (Cuatro - in Spanish) external-link

Paris St-Germain and Brazil centre-back Thiago Silva, 35, who is leaving the French club after the Champions League final, has been offered to Chelsea. (Telegraph) external-link

An inability to agree personal terms is holding up 20-year-old England winger Jadon Sancho's move from Borussia Dortmund to Manchester United. (ESPN) external-link

Manchester United may offer Argentina goalkeeper Sergio Romero, 33, to Aston Villa as part of a deal for England midfielder Jack Grealish, 24. (Mail) external-link

Chelsea will complete the signing of Germany midfielder Kai Havertz, 21, on a five-year deal this week if they and Bayer Leverkusen can reduce the £18m difference in their valuations of the player. (Telegraph) external-link

Chelsea and Atletico Madrid are interested in Juventus and Italy's 26-year-old winger Federico Bernardeschi. (Calciomercato - in Italian) external-link

Manchester United and Brazil midfielder Andreas Pereira, 24, is a target for Benfica and Valencia. (ESPN) external-link

United have re-ignited their interest in Juventus and Brazil left-back Alex Sandro, 29. (Calciomercato - in Italian) external-link

Leeds have made a third bid - believed to be around £25m - for Brighton's English defender Ben White, 22. (Sky Sports) external-link

Wolves are willing to listen to big-money offers for Spanish winger Adama Traore despite the 24-year-old having three years left on his contract. (Mail) external-link

Liverpool are prepared to sell Serbia midfielder Marko Grujic, 24, and Wales winger Harry Wilson, 23, this summer. (Mirror) external-link

Tottenham want to take Liverpool's 21-year-old English striker Rhian Brewster on loan. (Football Insider) external-link

West Ham want to sell English striker Jordan Hugill, 28, this summer. Hugill spent last season on loan at QPR. (Evening Standard) external-link

Leeds are preparing a £10m bid for Rangers' English winger Ryan Kent, 23. (Sun) external-link

Fulham have enquired about the future of Barcelona and Spain centre-back Gerard Pique, 33. (Libero - in Spanish) external-link

The Cottagers have also joined the race to sign Bournemouth and England's 28-year-old striker Callum Wilson. (Telegraph) external-link

Fulham and Wolves could rival Everton for the signature of Watford's French midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure, 27. (Evening Standard) external-link

Bournemouth are preparing a bid for Wigan and Scotland goalkeeper David Marshall, 35. (Football Insider) external-link

Former England boss Sven Goran Eriksson is set to become the new manager of Jamaica. (Mirror) external-link