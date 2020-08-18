Transfer rumours: Magalhaes, Havertz, Dybala, Pogba, Doucoure, Costa

Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Football gossip

Arsenal are hopeful of completing a £22m deal for Lille defender Gabriel Magalhaes. Everton and Napoli are also interested in the Brazilian, 22. (ESPN)external-link

Chelsea will finalise a deal for Bayer Leverkusen playmaker Kai Havertz, 21, within the next 10 days. The German wants a five-year deal at Stamford Bridge. (Bild, via Express)external-link

Juventus may use forward Paulo Dybala, 26, as part of a swap deal with Manchester United to bring Paul Pogba to the Serie A side. Argentine Dybala has two years left on his Juventus contract. (Tuttosport - in Italian)external-link

Meanwhile, Man Utd are watching Juventus' 29-year-old Brazilian winger Douglas Costa. (Sky Sports)external-link

Watford have rejected Everton's initial bid for midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure. The Hornets want £25m for the 27-year-old Frenchman. (Standard)external-link

Lazio are considering a move for West Ham and Brazil midfielder Felipe Anderson, 27, after being turned down by David Silva. (Star)external-link

Chelsea will hold contract talks with midfielder Conor Gallagher amid interest from Newcastle and Crystal Palace. The 22-year-old spent last season on loan at Swansea. (Mail)external-link

Burnley are in talks to sign Angers midfielder Baptiste Santamaria. The Frenchman, 25, was the subject of a £12m bid by Aston Villa last year. (RMC Sport, via Daily Mail)external-link

Brighton say captain Lewis Dunk, 28, and defender Ben White, 22, will stay at the club. Dunk has been linked with Chelsea while Leeds are interested in White. (Talksport)external-link

Aston Villa are confident of keeping midfielder Douglas Luiz, 22, at the club. The Brazilian had been linked with a return to Manchester City. (Express and Star)external-link

Sheffield United are considering a loan offer for Manchester United's English goalkeeper Dean Henderson, 23, despite agreeing a fee with Bournemouth for Aaron Ramsdale, 22. (ESPN)external-link

Norwich are targeting West Ham striker Jordan Hugill, 28. (Mail)external-link

Southampton are in talks with Schalke over a £20m deal for American midfielder Weston McKennie, 21. (Sky Sports)external-link

Newly promoted Fulham and Crystal Palace are interested in Peterborough's Ivorian forward Siriki Dembele, 23. (Football Insider)external-link

Wednesday's Daily Express back page
Wednesday's Daily Express back page

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC