Arsenal are hopeful of completing a £22m deal for Lille defender Gabriel Magalhaes. Everton and Napoli are also interested in the Brazilian, 22. (ESPN) external-link

Chelsea will finalise a deal for Bayer Leverkusen playmaker Kai Havertz, 21, within the next 10 days. The German wants a five-year deal at Stamford Bridge. (Bild, via Express) external-link

Juventus may use forward Paulo Dybala, 26, as part of a swap deal with Manchester United to bring Paul Pogba to the Serie A side. Argentine Dybala has two years left on his Juventus contract. (Tuttosport - in Italian) external-link

Meanwhile, Man Utd are watching Juventus' 29-year-old Brazilian winger Douglas Costa. (Sky Sports) external-link

Watford have rejected Everton's initial bid for midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure. The Hornets want £25m for the 27-year-old Frenchman. (Standard) external-link

Lazio are considering a move for West Ham and Brazil midfielder Felipe Anderson, 27, after being turned down by David Silva. (Star) external-link

Chelsea will hold contract talks with midfielder Conor Gallagher amid interest from Newcastle and Crystal Palace. The 22-year-old spent last season on loan at Swansea. (Mail) external-link

Burnley are in talks to sign Angers midfielder Baptiste Santamaria. The Frenchman, 25, was the subject of a £12m bid by Aston Villa last year. (RMC Sport, via Daily Mail) external-link

Brighton say captain Lewis Dunk, 28, and defender Ben White, 22, will stay at the club. Dunk has been linked with Chelsea while Leeds are interested in White. (Talksport) external-link

Aston Villa are confident of keeping midfielder Douglas Luiz, 22, at the club. The Brazilian had been linked with a return to Manchester City. (Express and Star) external-link

Sheffield United are considering a loan offer for Manchester United's English goalkeeper Dean Henderson, 23, despite agreeing a fee with Bournemouth for Aaron Ramsdale, 22. (ESPN) external-link

Norwich are targeting West Ham striker Jordan Hugill, 28. (Mail) external-link

Southampton are in talks with Schalke over a £20m deal for American midfielder Weston McKennie, 21. (Sky Sports) external-link

Newly promoted Fulham and Crystal Palace are interested in Peterborough's Ivorian forward Siriki Dembele, 23. (Football Insider) external-link