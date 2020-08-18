Transfer rumours: Magalhaes, Havertz, Dybala, Pogba, Doucoure, Costa
Arsenal are hopeful of completing a £22m deal for Lille defender Gabriel Magalhaes. Everton and Napoli are also interested in the Brazilian, 22. (ESPN)
Chelsea will finalise a deal for Bayer Leverkusen playmaker Kai Havertz, 21, within the next 10 days. The German wants a five-year deal at Stamford Bridge. (Bild, via Express)
Juventus may use forward Paulo Dybala, 26, as part of a swap deal with Manchester United to bring Paul Pogba to the Serie A side. Argentine Dybala has two years left on his Juventus contract. (Tuttosport - in Italian)
Meanwhile, Man Utd are watching Juventus' 29-year-old Brazilian winger Douglas Costa. (Sky Sports)
Watford have rejected Everton's initial bid for midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure. The Hornets want £25m for the 27-year-old Frenchman. (Standard)
Lazio are considering a move for West Ham and Brazil midfielder Felipe Anderson, 27, after being turned down by David Silva. (Star)
Chelsea will hold contract talks with midfielder Conor Gallagher amid interest from Newcastle and Crystal Palace. The 22-year-old spent last season on loan at Swansea. (Mail)
Burnley are in talks to sign Angers midfielder Baptiste Santamaria. The Frenchman, 25, was the subject of a £12m bid by Aston Villa last year. (RMC Sport, via Daily Mail)
Brighton say captain Lewis Dunk, 28, and defender Ben White, 22, will stay at the club. Dunk has been linked with Chelsea while Leeds are interested in White. (Talksport)
Aston Villa are confident of keeping midfielder Douglas Luiz, 22, at the club. The Brazilian had been linked with a return to Manchester City. (Express and Star)
Sheffield United are considering a loan offer for Manchester United's English goalkeeper Dean Henderson, 23, despite agreeing a fee with Bournemouth for Aaron Ramsdale, 22. (ESPN)
Norwich are targeting West Ham striker Jordan Hugill, 28. (Mail)
Southampton are in talks with Schalke over a £20m deal for American midfielder Weston McKennie, 21. (Sky Sports)
Newly promoted Fulham and Crystal Palace are interested in Peterborough's Ivorian forward Siriki Dembele, 23. (Football Insider)