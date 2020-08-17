Homepage
Accessibility links
Skip to content
Accessibility Help
BBC Account
Notifications
Home
News
Sport
Weather
iPlayer
Sounds
CBBC
CBeebies
Food
Bitesize
Arts
Taster
Local
Three
Menu
Search
Search the BBC
Search the BBC
BBC
Sport
All Sport
All Sport
Home
Football
Formula 1
Cricket
Rugby U
Tennis
Golf
Athletics
Cycling
All Sport
Home
Football
Formula 1
Cricket
Rugby U
Tennis
Golf
Athletics
Cycling
A-Z Sports
American Football
Athletics
Basketball
Boxing
Cricket
Cycling
Darts
Disability Sport
Football
Formula 1
Gaelic Games
Get Inspired
Golf
Gymnastics
Horse Racing
Mixed Martial Arts
Motorsport
Netball
Olympic Sports
Rugby League
Rugby Union
Snooker
Swimming
Tennis
Winter Sports
Full Sports A-Z
More from Sport
England
Scotland
Wales
Northern Ireland
News Feeds
Help & FAQs
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tables
Gossip
Transfers
All Teams
Leagues & Cups
FA Cup
Women
European
Tuesday's sports pages
Last updated on
5 minutes ago
5 minutes ago
.
From the section
Gossip
Top Stories
Barca sack Setien after Bayern defeat
2h
about 2 hours ago
From the section
European Football
471
Comments
Inter hammer Shakhtar to reach Europa final
1h
about 1 hour ago
From the section
European Football
147
Comments
Silva joins Real Sociedad
1h
about 1 hour ago
From the section
European Football