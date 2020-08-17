Transfer rumours: Koulibaly, Sancho, Aubemeyang, Costa, Ampadu, Doucoure, Havertz

Manchester City have reignited their interest in Napoli's Senegalese defender Kalidou Koulibaly, 29, following their Champions League exit. (La Repubblica via Talksport)external-link

Borussia Dortmund chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke claims the club is under no pressure to sell Manchester United transfer target Jadon Sancho, 20, despite accounts showing a £39.8m loss for the financial year to 30 June 2020. (Manchester Evening News)external-link

Arsenal are drawing up the formal paperwork for striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's new three-year deal which is worth more than £250,000-per-week. (Mail)external-link

Manchester United are keen on Juventus's 29-year-old Brazilian winger Douglas Costa as they start their summer transfer business. (Sky Sports)external-link

Liverpool remain interested in signing the Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara but have told the Bundesliga club they are not prepared to pay £27.2m for the 29-year-old Spaniard, who has a year left on his contract. (Guardian)external-link

Portuguese side Benfica look to be leading Leeds United in the race to sign Paris St-Germain's Uruguayan star Edison Cavani with the 33-year-old available on a free transfer. (Goal)external-link

West Brom and West Ham have been told that a fee of around £2.7m would be needed to sign Istanbul Basaksehir's Brazilian full-back Junior Caiçara, 31. (Sport Witness via Birmingham Mail)external-link

Brighton and Sheffield United are among the clubs chasing Almeria and Uruguay striker Darwin Nunez with the 21-year-old commanding a fee of around £14m. (Talksport)external-link

Chelsea teenager Ethan Ampadu, who was on loan at RB Leipzig last season, is keen to try and impress Frank Lampard with the manager believed to be a fan of the 19-year-old Welsh defender. (Goal)external-link

Everton have asked about Watford midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure. The 27-year old saw a proposed £30m move to Goodison Park fall through a year go and is open to leaving Vicarage Road this summer. (Mail) external-link

Chelsea have been told they need to pay £90m or face missing out on Bayer Leverkusen playmaker Kai Havertz. (Standard via Daily Star)external-link

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has offered his services to the Dutch Football Association (KNVB) to replace Barcelona-bound Ronald Koeman. (Mirror)external-link

Juventus reportedly no longer consider Cristiano Ronaldo 'non-transferable' and could decide to cash-in for £54m with Paris St-Germain keen to sign the 35-year-old. (Sport)external-link

Barcelona are set to reignite attempts to re-sign Neymar from Paris St-Germain as they look to recover from their disastrous Champions League exit. (Mail)external-link

