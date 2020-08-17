Transfer rumours: Koulibaly, Sancho, Aubemeyang, Costa, Ampadu, Doucoure, Havertz
Manchester City have reignited their interest in Napoli's Senegalese defender Kalidou Koulibaly, 29, following their Champions League exit. (La Repubblica via Talksport)
Borussia Dortmund chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke claims the club is under no pressure to sell Manchester United transfer target Jadon Sancho, 20, despite accounts showing a £39.8m loss for the financial year to 30 June 2020. (Manchester Evening News)
Arsenal are drawing up the formal paperwork for striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's new three-year deal which is worth more than £250,000-per-week. (Mail)
Manchester United are keen on Juventus's 29-year-old Brazilian winger Douglas Costa as they start their summer transfer business. (Sky Sports)
Liverpool remain interested in signing the Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara but have told the Bundesliga club they are not prepared to pay £27.2m for the 29-year-old Spaniard, who has a year left on his contract. (Guardian)
Portuguese side Benfica look to be leading Leeds United in the race to sign Paris St-Germain's Uruguayan star Edison Cavani with the 33-year-old available on a free transfer. (Goal)
West Brom and West Ham have been told that a fee of around £2.7m would be needed to sign Istanbul Basaksehir's Brazilian full-back Junior Caiçara, 31. (Sport Witness via Birmingham Mail)
Brighton and Sheffield United are among the clubs chasing Almeria and Uruguay striker Darwin Nunez with the 21-year-old commanding a fee of around £14m. (Talksport)
Chelsea teenager Ethan Ampadu, who was on loan at RB Leipzig last season, is keen to try and impress Frank Lampard with the manager believed to be a fan of the 19-year-old Welsh defender. (Goal)
Everton have asked about Watford midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure. The 27-year old saw a proposed £30m move to Goodison Park fall through a year go and is open to leaving Vicarage Road this summer. (Mail)
Chelsea have been told they need to pay £90m or face missing out on Bayer Leverkusen playmaker Kai Havertz. (Standard via Daily Star)
Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has offered his services to the Dutch Football Association (KNVB) to replace Barcelona-bound Ronald Koeman. (Mirror)
Juventus reportedly no longer consider Cristiano Ronaldo 'non-transferable' and could decide to cash-in for £54m with Paris St-Germain keen to sign the 35-year-old. (Sport)
Barcelona are set to reignite attempts to re-sign Neymar from Paris St-Germain as they look to recover from their disastrous Champions League exit. (Mail)
