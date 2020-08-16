Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Lionel Messi has told Barcelona he wants to leave the club immediately, with Manchester City leading the race for the 33-year-old Argentina forward. (Esporte Interativo, via Mirror) external-link

Arsenal have agreed terms with captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, 31, over a new contract and are also closing in on the signing of Brazil defender Gabriel Magalhaes, 22, from Lille. (Telegraph) external-link

Barcelona will listen to offers for France forward Antoine Griezmann, 29, just a year after he arrived from Atletico Madrid for £107million. (Sport via Express) external-link

Bayern Munich's Thiago Alcantara has agreed a four-year deal at Liverpool, with the Bundesliga club asking for more than £30m for the 29-year-old Spain midfielder. (RMC Sport, via Miror) external-link

Juventus are open to selling 26-year-old Paulo Dybala and Manchester United and Tottenham are interested in the Argentina forward. (Gazetta Dello Sport - in Italian) external-link

The Serie A champions are interested in signing Arsenal's France striker Alexandre Lacazette or Wolves' Mexico forward Raul Jimenez, both 29. (Sky Sports) external-link

Inter Milan are keen on Manchester United defender Chris Smalling, 30, and may pay the former England centre-back's £20m asking price. (Metro) external-link

Leicester face competition from Paris St-Germain for Atalanta and Belgium full-back Timothy Castagne, 24. (Calciomercato via Leicestershire Mercury) external-link

Leeds United have turned their attention to Germany and Freiburg defender Robin Koch, 24, with a deal for their top target, Brighton's centre-back Ben White, 22, increasingly unlikely. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link