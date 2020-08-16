Transfer rumours: Messi, Aubameyang, Magalhaes, Griezmann, Alcantara, Dybala
Lionel Messi has told Barcelona he wants to leave the club immediately, with Manchester City leading the race for the 33-year-old Argentina forward. (Esporte Interativo, via Mirror)
Arsenal have agreed terms with captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, 31, over a new contract and are also closing in on the signing of Brazil defender Gabriel Magalhaes, 22, from Lille. (Telegraph)
Barcelona will listen to offers for France forward Antoine Griezmann, 29, just a year after he arrived from Atletico Madrid for £107million. (Sport via Express)
Bayern Munich's Thiago Alcantara has agreed a four-year deal at Liverpool, with the Bundesliga club asking for more than £30m for the 29-year-old Spain midfielder. (RMC Sport, via Miror)
Juventus are open to selling 26-year-old Paulo Dybala and Manchester United and Tottenham are interested in the Argentina forward. (Gazetta Dello Sport - in Italian)
The Serie A champions are interested in signing Arsenal's France striker Alexandre Lacazette or Wolves' Mexico forward Raul Jimenez, both 29. (Sky Sports)
Inter Milan are keen on Manchester United defender Chris Smalling, 30, and may pay the former England centre-back's £20m asking price. (Metro)
Leicester face competition from Paris St-Germain for Atalanta and Belgium full-back Timothy Castagne, 24. (Calciomercato via Leicestershire Mercury)
Leeds United have turned their attention to Germany and Freiburg defender Robin Koch, 24, with a deal for their top target, Brighton's centre-back Ben White, 22, increasingly unlikely. (Telegraph - subscription required)
Manchester United and France Under-19 midfielder Aliou Traore, 19, is set to join French second division side Caen on loan. (Goal)
