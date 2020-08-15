Transfer rumours: Messi, Pochettino, Foster, Gabriel, Kean, Hendrick, Smalling
Manchester City believe they are in pole position to sign Lionel Messi and reunite him with Pep Guardiola if the 33-year-old Argentine striker leaves Barcelona. (Mirror)
Former Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino is the leading candidate to be the next Barcelona manager, with the club planning to sack Quique Setien in the coming days. (Guardian)
Watford's 37-year-old former England keeper Ben Foster has become a summer transfer target for both Chelsea and Everton. (Sun)
Chelsea are inching closer to a deal to sign long-term defensive target Ben Chilwell, 23, from Leicester. (Independent)
West Ham are holding out for a fee in excess of £80m for Chelsea target Declan Rice, 21. (Talksport)
Ex-Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe doesn't plan to return to football until Christmas as he recharges his batteries following his departure from the Cherries. (Mail)
Lille's Brazilian centre-back Gabriel, 22, who has been linked with Manchester United and Arsenal, will be leaving the club this summer, according to the owner. (Goal)
Borussia Monchengladbach are plotting a move for Lyon forward Maxwel Cornet, who scored the opening goal in their Champions League win over Manchester City, but the 23-year-old Ivorian is also wanted by Wolfsburg. (Le 10 Sport - in French)
Moise Kean's agent Mino Raiola is trying to engineer a move for the 20-year-old striker to AC Milan. Everton would want a fee in the range of £22.5m but Raiola wants a loan-to-buy deal. (Calciomercatoweb)
Midfielder Jeff Hendrick is set to sign for Newcastle United on a free transfer. The 28-year-old Republic of Ireland international left Burnley after his contract at Turf Moor expired on 30 June. (Talksport)
However, Manchester United defender Chris Smalling, 30, who spent last season on loan at Roma, is not interested in a move to St James' Park. (Mail)
Inter Milan are set to make a £20m bid for the England international who could link up with former United team-mates Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez. (Express)
Thiago Alcantara has already said goodbye to his Bayern Munich team-mates as the 29-year-old Spanish midfielder eyes a move to Liverpool this summer. (Talksport)
Napoli are believed to be winning the race to sign Real Madrid's Spanish left back Sergio Reguilon, 23, who has been on loan at Sevilla. (Calciomercato - in Italian)
Manchester United's Brazilian midfielder Andreas Pereira is set to leave the club with Benfica interested, in the 24-year-old as well as a number of German and Spanish clubs. (Times - subscription required)
Southampton have revived their interest in Celtic midfielder Olivier Ntcham, but Everton and West Ham are also interested in the 24-year-old Frenchman. (90Min)
Borussia Dortmund are set to sign Real Madrid's 18-year-old Brazilian midfielder Reinier Jesus on a one-year loan with an option for another season. (ESPN)
Leeds have made a £16m bid for Basel's Brazilian striker Arthur Cabral, 22, who is on loan from Palmeiras. (Globoesporte - in Portuguese)
