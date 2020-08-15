Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Manchester City believe they are in pole position to sign Lionel Messi and reunite him with Pep Guardiola if the 33-year-old Argentine striker leaves Barcelona. (Mirror) external-link

Former Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino is the leading candidate to be the next Barcelona manager, with the club planning to sack Quique Setien in the coming days. (Guardian) external-link

Watford's 37-year-old former England keeper Ben Foster has become a summer transfer target for both Chelsea and Everton. (Sun) external-link

Chelsea are inching closer to a deal to sign long-term defensive target Ben Chilwell, 23, from Leicester. (Independent) external-link

West Ham are holding out for a fee in excess of £80m for Chelsea target Declan Rice, 21. (Talksport) external-link

Ex-Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe doesn't plan to return to football until Christmas as he recharges his batteries following his departure from the Cherries. (Mail) external-link

Lille's Brazilian centre-back Gabriel, 22, who has been linked with Manchester United and Arsenal, will be leaving the club this summer, according to the owner. (Goal) external-link

Borussia Monchengladbach are plotting a move for Lyon forward Maxwel Cornet, who scored the opening goal in their Champions League win over Manchester City, but the 23-year-old Ivorian is also wanted by Wolfsburg. (Le 10 Sport - in French) external-link

Moise Kean's agent Mino Raiola is trying to engineer a move for the 20-year-old striker to AC Milan. Everton would want a fee in the range of £22.5m but Raiola wants a loan-to-buy deal. (Calciomercatoweb) external-link

Midfielder Jeff Hendrick is set to sign for Newcastle United on a free transfer. The 28-year-old Republic of Ireland international left Burnley after his contract at Turf Moor expired on 30 June. (Talksport) external-link

However, Manchester United defender Chris Smalling, 30, who spent last season on loan at Roma, is not interested in a move to St James' Park. (Mail) external-link

Inter Milan are set to make a £20m bid for the England international who could link up with former United team-mates Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez. (Express) external-link

Thiago Alcantara has already said goodbye to his Bayern Munich team-mates as the 29-year-old Spanish midfielder eyes a move to Liverpool this summer. (Talksport) external-link

Napoli are believed to be winning the race to sign Real Madrid's Spanish left back Sergio Reguilon, 23, who has been on loan at Sevilla. (Calciomercato - in Italian) external-link

Manchester United's Brazilian midfielder Andreas Pereira is set to leave the club with Benfica interested, in the 24-year-old as well as a number of German and Spanish clubs. (Times - subscription required) external-link

Southampton have revived their interest in Celtic midfielder Olivier Ntcham, but Everton and West Ham are also interested in the 24-year-old Frenchman. (90Min) external-link

Borussia Dortmund are set to sign Real Madrid's 18-year-old Brazilian midfielder Reinier Jesus on a one-year loan with an option for another season. (ESPN) external-link