Manchester United are willing to offer £70m-rated Spain midfielder Saul Niguez, 25, a long-term deal worth £150,000-a-week to sign from Atletico Madrid this summer. (Star) external-link

Manchester United are considering a swap deal which would see France midfielder Paul Pogba, 27, return to Juventus with Argentina forward Paulo Dybala, 26, going the other way. (Tuttosport - in Italian) external-link

Chelsea's hopes of signing Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak, 27, have been boosted with the La Liga club reportedly keen to replace the Slovenia international. (Football London) external-link

Manchester City are preparing a £40m bid for England and Tottenham midfielder Harry Winks, 24. (Sun) external-link

Cristiano Ronaldo wants Juventus to sign Mexico international Raul Jimenez, 29, from Wolves to be his new strike partner next season. (La Gazzetta dello Sport, via Express) external-link

Lille turned down a 20m euro (£18.1m) offer from Everton for defender Gabriel, 22, because they have an agreement to sell him to Napoli, despite Arsenal and Manchester United also showing interest in the Brazilian. (Gianluca di Marzio) external-link

Newcastle are interested in Manchester United defender Chris Smalling, 30, who spent last season on loan at Roma. (Newcastle Chronicle) external-link

Arsenal goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez says 10 clubs in Europe are interested in signing him after the 27-year-old Argentine's impressive end to the season. (Marca - in Spanish) external-link

West Brom and West Ham are interested in signing Brazilian full-back Junior Caicara, 31, from Turkish champions Istanbul Basaksehir. (Sun) external-link

Inter Milan are capable of signing Argentina forward Lionel Messi, 33, from Barcelona, according to the Serie A club's former president Massimo Moratti. (Quotidiano) external-link

Inter are also keen on Chelsea and France midfielder N'Golo Kante, 29. (La Gazetta dello Sport - in Italian) external-link

Newcastle boss Steve Bruce is in talks with Matty Longstaff to persuade the 20-year-old sign a new deal. The English midfielder became a free agent this month after contract negotiations stalled. (Star) external-link

West Ham are in a three-way battle with Napoli and favourites Inter Milan for Dynamo Kiev and Ukraine defender Vitaliy Mykolenko, 21. (Sky Sport Italy) external-link

Covid-19 travel restrictions could scupper a potential transfer for Ajax and Netherlands midfielder Donny van de Beek to either Manchester United or Real Madrid, who are both interested in the 23-year-old. (Fox Sports - in Dutch) external-link

Schalke midfielder Weston McKennie's move to Hertha Berlin has fallen through, with Wolves, Southampton and Leicester also interested in the 21-year-old America international. (Bild - in German) external-link

Preston are hoping to sign Charlton Athletic and Zimbabwe striker Macauley Bonne, 24, for £500,000. (Sun) external-link

Everton are close to a deal to send 21-year-old midfielder Beni Baningime on loan to League One club Blackpool for next season. (Liverpool Echo) external-link