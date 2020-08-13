Transfer rumours: Thiago, Sancho, Chilwell, Oblak, Willian, Partey, Dybala, Havertz
Premier League winners Liverpool have made contact with German champions Bayern Munich over a deal for Spain midfielder Thiago Alcantara, 29. (Bild, in German - subscription required).
However, the Reds have no interest in Vasco da Gama's Brazilian forward Talles Magno, despite reports in Brazil linking the 18-year-old with a move to Anfield. (Standard)
Borussia Dortmund's head of football operations, Sebastian Kehl, has reiterated that 20-year-old England forward Jadon Sancho will definitely be staying at the club despite interest from Manchester United. (MEN)
United are set to rival Chelsea in the race to sign Leicester City's England left-back Ben Chilwell, 23, with the Blues unwilling to meet the Foxes' £80m valuation. (Mirror)
Atletico Madrid's 27-year-old Slovenia goalkeeper Jan Oblak is to make a decision on his future amid interest from Chelsea. (AS)
Arsenal will announce the signing of Brazil international Willian, 32, on three-year deal this weekend after the forward's deal at Chelsea expired. (Telegraph - subscription required)
The Gunners face competition from Juventus for Atletico Madrid's 27-year-old Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey. (Gazzetta Dello Sport, via Mail)
New Juventus manager Andrea Pirlo has also told Argentina striker Gonzalo Higuain, 32, and Germany midfielder Sami Khedira, 33, they can leave the club this summer. (Goal)
Manchester United and Tottenham could be given another chance to sign Argentina forward Paulo Dybala, 26, from Juventus this summer. (Mirror)
United will demand £20m from Roma for 30-year-old England centre-back Chris Smalling, who is willing to take a pay cut to join the Serie A side. (Sun)
Napoli are willing to reach an agreement with Everton over a deal to sell Brazil midfielder Allan, 29. (Express)
West Ham want more than £80m for England midfielder Declan Rice, 21, amid interest from Chelsea. (Times - subscription required)
Bayer Leverkusen sporting director Rudi Voller insists 21-year-old Germany midfielder Kai Havertz, a target of Chelsea, will only be allowed to leave "under certain conditions". (Kicker, via Standard)
Chelsea's Italy left-back Emerson Palmieri, 26, has agreed personal terms with Serie A side Inter Milan. (Calciomercato, via Express)
The Blues lead Premier League rivals Arsenal in the race to sign Real Madrid's 23-year-old Spanish left-back Sergio Reguilon, due to being in next season's Champions League. (AS - in Spanish)
The agent of Brazil international Philippe Coutinho, 28, believes the Barcelona midfielder could remain at the Nou Camp despite being linked with a Premier League move. (TalkSport)
Championship side Stoke City have cut their asking price for England goalkeeper Jack Butland, 27, to around £8-10m. (Sky Sports)
