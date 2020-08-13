Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Premier League winners Liverpool have made contact with German champions Bayern Munich over a deal for Spain midfielder Thiago Alcantara, 29. (Bild, in German - subscription required) external-link .

However, the Reds have no interest in Vasco da Gama's Brazilian forward Talles Magno, despite reports in Brazil linking the 18-year-old with a move to Anfield. (Standard) external-link

Borussia Dortmund's head of football operations, Sebastian Kehl, has reiterated that 20-year-old England forward Jadon Sancho will definitely be staying at the club despite interest from Manchester United. (MEN) external-link

United are set to rival Chelsea in the race to sign Leicester City's England left-back Ben Chilwell, 23, with the Blues unwilling to meet the Foxes' £80m valuation. (Mirror) external-link

Atletico Madrid's 27-year-old Slovenia goalkeeper Jan Oblak is to make a decision on his future amid interest from Chelsea. (AS) external-link

Arsenal will announce the signing of Brazil international Willian, 32, on three-year deal this weekend after the forward's deal at Chelsea expired. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

The Gunners face competition from Juventus for Atletico Madrid's 27-year-old Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey. (Gazzetta Dello Sport, via Mail) external-link

New Juventus manager Andrea Pirlo has also told Argentina striker Gonzalo Higuain, 32, and Germany midfielder Sami Khedira, 33, they can leave the club this summer. (Goal) external-link

Manchester United and Tottenham could be given another chance to sign Argentina forward Paulo Dybala, 26, from Juventus this summer. (Mirror) external-link

Sancho 'happy' to stay and help Dortmund youngsters Manchester United target Jadon Sancho is "really happy" to play alongside and guide Borussia Dortmund's "special" young team

United will demand £20m from Roma for 30-year-old England centre-back Chris Smalling, who is willing to take a pay cut to join the Serie A side. (Sun) external-link

Napoli are willing to reach an agreement with Everton over a deal to sell Brazil midfielder Allan, 29. (Express) external-link

West Ham want more than £80m for England midfielder Declan Rice, 21, amid interest from Chelsea. (Times - subscription required) external-link

Bayer Leverkusen sporting director Rudi Voller insists 21-year-old Germany midfielder Kai Havertz, a target of Chelsea, will only be allowed to leave "under certain conditions". (Kicker, via Standard) external-link

Chelsea's Italy left-back Emerson Palmieri, 26, has agreed personal terms with Serie A side Inter Milan. (Calciomercato, via Express) external-link

The Blues lead Premier League rivals Arsenal in the race to sign Real Madrid's 23-year-old Spanish left-back Sergio Reguilon, due to being in next season's Champions League. (AS - in Spanish) external-link

The agent of Brazil international Philippe Coutinho, 28, believes the Barcelona midfielder could remain at the Nou Camp despite being linked with a Premier League move. (TalkSport) external-link

Championship side Stoke City have cut their asking price for England goalkeeper Jack Butland, 27, to around £8-10m. (Sky Sports) external-link