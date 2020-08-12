Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Manchester City have entered the race for Bayern Munich's Spanish midfielder Thiago Alcantara and are believed to be offering more than Liverpool for the 29-year-old. (SportBild - via Star) external-link

Juventus have approached Arsenal over a possible transfer for French striker Alexandre Lacazette, 29. (CalcioMercato - in Italian) external-link

Watford are ready to demand a club record fee of over £40m for Senegal winger Ismaila Sarr, 22, amid interest from Liverpool and clubs around Europe. (Evening Standard) external-link

Sarr has told media in his homeland that "everyone would love" to play for Liverpool. (Sans Limites - via Goal) external-link

Roma could swap 23-year-old Guinea midfielder Amadou Diawara for Arsenal's Uruguayan midfielder Lucas Torreira, 24. (Gazzetta dello Sport - via Mail) external-link

Valencia have alerted Premier League clubs by putting all but one of their players up for sale in a bid to balance the books. (Marca - in Spanish) external-link

Jack Grealish will hold crunch talks with Aston Villa chief executive Christian Purslow on his return from holiday, with Manchester United still interested in the 24-year-old midfielder (Mirror) external-link

Benfica are leading the race to sign former Tottenham defender Jan Vertonghen and the 33-year-old Belgium international could be joined at the club by former Paris St-Germain striker Edinson Cavani, 33. (Sun) external-link

Lyon sporting director Juninho has revealed that midfielder Houssem Aouar could leave the French club this summer with Arsenal, Manchester City and Juventus all monitoring the 22-year-old Frenchman. (Mail) external-link

France midfielder Paul Pogba, 27, is expecting Manchester United to open contract talks once their Europa League campaign concludes. (Sky Sports) external-link

Arsenal are really keen to land Sporting Lisbon 17-year-old Joelson Fernandes. The forward has been dubbed 'the new Cristiano Ronaldo' and the Gunners could look to offer cash plus players for his signature. (Mirror) external-link

West Bromwich Albion and Fulham are in the running to sign Peterborough's English striker Ivan Toney, 24. (Football Insider) external-link

Napoli are closing in on the £22m signing of Brazilian Gabriel Magalhaes, and are believed to have agreed personal terms for the 22-year-old Lille defender, which could enable Manchester City to prise Senegal defender Kalidou Koulibaly, 29, from the Italian club. (Manchester Evening News) external-link

Tottenham are set to allow 19-year-old English midfielders Oliver Skipp and Jamie Bowden to leave on loan after signing Dane Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, 25, from Southampton. (Football Insider) external-link

Atletico Madrid have made Eibar's Serbian Marko Dmitrovic, 28, their top goalkeeping target in the transfer window, to provide back-up for Chelsea-linked Slovenian Jan Oblak, 27. (Goal) external-link

Leicester City are one of a number of clubs linked with a move for Bournemouth's 23-year-old winger David Brooks - but new Cherries boss Jason Tindall insists there will be no "fire sale" of the club's star players. (Leicester Mercury) external-link

Velez Sarsfield are interested in Southampton's Argentine forward Guido Carrillo, 29. (TyC Sports - via Daily Echo) external-link