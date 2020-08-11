Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Manchester United have marked Barcelona's 23-year-old French forward Ousmane Dembele as a possible alternative for Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho, 20. (ESPN) external-link

Manchester City's Spanish midfielder David Silva, 34, will join Lazio when his contract expires at the end of the season. (Guardian) external-link

Aston Villa are preparing an opening bid for Brentford striker Ollie Watkins, 24. (Sky Sports) external-link

Gareth Bale will not leave Real Madrid this summer and the 31-year-old Wales forward is prepared to wait two years before finding a new club. (Mirror) external-link

Newly promoted trio West Bromwich Albion, Leeds and Fulham are all in the running to sign 26-year-old winger Ryan Fraser, who left Bournemouth at the end of June on a free transfer. (90Min) external-link

Chelsea are eager to sell 25-year-old French midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko to AC Milan and have cut their asking price. (Sun) external-link

Real Madrid are keen to keep 24-year-old midfielder Dani Ceballos at the club after he returned from his season-long loan spell at Arsenal. (AS) external-link

Leicester City have shown interest in 20-year-old Burnley winger Dwight McNeil. (Sky Sports - via Leicester Mercury) external-link

Leicester striker Kelechi Iheanacho, 23, is the target of a loan move by Turkish club Fenerbahce. (Fotospor - via Sport Witness) external-link

Bayern Munich chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge is willing to work with clubs who make a "fair" offer for 29-year-old Spanish midfielder Thiago Alcantara, who has been linked with Liverpool. (Mail) external-link

Lazio striker Ciro Immobile claims Newcastle approached his agent over a possible transfer earlier this summer but the 30-year-old Italian has pledged to stay with the Serie A club. (Goal) external-link

Sheffield United, Crystal Palace, Everton, Newcastle and Southampton are interested in Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara. The 24-year-old Finland international is also wanted by Dynamo Kiev and Dynamo Moscow. (90Min) external-link

Two Premier League clubs and one from the Bundesliga are interested in Arsenal's versatile 22-year-old Ainsley Maitland-Niles. (Sky Sports) external-link

Mario Gotze has rejected the advances of David Beckham's Inter Miami as he still has desires of playing in Europe. The 28-year-old German international is currently without a club after he left Borussia Dortmund at the end of his contract this summer. (Mail) external-link

Liverpool hold an "enormous advantage" in the race to sign Brazilian teenager Talles Magno. The Vasco da Gama forward, 18, is wanted by a host of Europe's top clubs. (Esporte News Mundo - via Talksport) external-link