Transfer rumours: Dembele, Silva, Watkins, Bale, Iheanacho, Thiago
Last updated on .From the section Gossip
Manchester United have marked Barcelona's 23-year-old French forward Ousmane Dembele as a possible alternative for Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho, 20. (ESPN)
Manchester City's Spanish midfielder David Silva, 34, will join Lazio when his contract expires at the end of the season. (Guardian)
Aston Villa are preparing an opening bid for Brentford striker Ollie Watkins, 24. (Sky Sports)
Gareth Bale will not leave Real Madrid this summer and the 31-year-old Wales forward is prepared to wait two years before finding a new club. (Mirror)
Newly promoted trio West Bromwich Albion, Leeds and Fulham are all in the running to sign 26-year-old winger Ryan Fraser, who left Bournemouth at the end of June on a free transfer. (90Min)
Chelsea are eager to sell 25-year-old French midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko to AC Milan and have cut their asking price. (Sun)
Real Madrid are keen to keep 24-year-old midfielder Dani Ceballos at the club after he returned from his season-long loan spell at Arsenal. (AS)
Leicester City have shown interest in 20-year-old Burnley winger Dwight McNeil. (Sky Sports - via Leicester Mercury)
Leicester striker Kelechi Iheanacho, 23, is the target of a loan move by Turkish club Fenerbahce. (Fotospor - via Sport Witness)
Bayern Munich chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge is willing to work with clubs who make a "fair" offer for 29-year-old Spanish midfielder Thiago Alcantara, who has been linked with Liverpool. (Mail)
Lazio striker Ciro Immobile claims Newcastle approached his agent over a possible transfer earlier this summer but the 30-year-old Italian has pledged to stay with the Serie A club. (Goal)
Sheffield United, Crystal Palace, Everton, Newcastle and Southampton are interested in Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara. The 24-year-old Finland international is also wanted by Dynamo Kiev and Dynamo Moscow. (90Min)
Two Premier League clubs and one from the Bundesliga are interested in Arsenal's versatile 22-year-old Ainsley Maitland-Niles. (Sky Sports)
Mario Gotze has rejected the advances of David Beckham's Inter Miami as he still has desires of playing in Europe. The 28-year-old German international is currently without a club after he left Borussia Dortmund at the end of his contract this summer. (Mail)
Liverpool hold an "enormous advantage" in the race to sign Brazilian teenager Talles Magno. The Vasco da Gama forward, 18, is wanted by a host of Europe's top clubs. (Esporte News Mundo - via Talksport)
West Ham have held initial talks about a new contract that would make 30-year-old striker Michail Antonio one of their top earners. (Mail)
