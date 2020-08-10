Transfer rumours: Sancho, Ramsey, Smalling, Havertz, Traore, Hendrick

From the section

Aaron Ramsey is not wanted by new manager Andrea Pirlo at Juventus and the 29-year-old Wales international midfielder is free to find another club. (Mirror)

Manchester United will continue their pursuit of England international winger Jadon Sancho despite Borussia Dortmund's claim the 20-year-old will remain at the club next season. (Mail)

Inter Milan have identified Manchester United defender Chris Smalling, 30, as a transfer target. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Juventus midfielder Blaise Matuidi, 33, will join MLS side Inter Miami pending the successful completion of a medical. (Goal)

Chelsea have agreed a five-year contract with Bayer Leverkusen and Germany forward Kai Havertz but have been told the 21-year-old will cost £90m. (RMC Sport - via Sun)

Arsenal are one the brink of completing the signing of former Chelsea midfielder Willian after the 32-year-old Brazilian underwent a medical. (Standard)

Chelsea are facing competition from Lazio in the race to sign Real Madrid's Spanish defender Sergio Reguilon, 23. (DiMarzio)

Liverpool have put a £20m valuation on midfielder Harry Wilson amid interest from Leeds, Newcastle, Crystal Palace and Southampton. (Mirror)

Sancho is going nowhere Borussia Dortmund claim their decision "is final".

Lyon are prepared to sell former Chelsea winger Bertrand Traore this summer with Newcastle, Leicester, Everton and Crystal Palace all keen on the 24-year-old Burkina Faso international. (Sky Sports)

Manchester City will take a fee of £8m to offload 32-year-old Argentina central defender Nicolas Otamendi this summer. (Sun)

Newcastle are set to beat AC Milan and Roma to sign Burnley's Republic of Ireland midfielder Jeff Hendrick, 28. (Guardian - via Mail)

Wolves are confident manager Nuno Espirito Santo will sign a new contract before the new Premier League season. (90Min)

Leicester City are keen on Barcelona's Portuguese winger Francisco Trincao, 20. (Fabrizio Romano - via Leicester Mercury)

Aston Villa and Crystal Palace are linked with a move for Norwich's Argentine playmaker Emiliano Buendía, 23. (HITC via Sun)