Transfer rumours: Brooks, Silva, King, Tsimikas, Ozil, Willian

Premier League champions Liverpool are planning a £35m move for Wales midfielder David Brooks, 23, following Bournemouth's relegation. (Sun)

Everton, Tottenham and West Ham are all also interested in signing Brooks. (Star)

Barcelona are hoping to tempt midfielder Bernardo Silva, 25, away from Manchester City and could offer fellow Portugal international Nelson Semedo, 26, as part of the deal. (Telegraph - subscription required)

Bournemouth striker Joshua King is a shock target for Paris St-Germain, with Italian rivals Lazio and Roma also interested in the 28-year-old Norway international. (Sun)

Burnley and New Zealand striker Chris Wood, 28, has also been offered to Lazio. (Corriere dello Sport - in Italian)

Liverpool have agreed a £11.75m fee with Olympiakos for Greece left-back Kostas Tsimikas, 24, but have yet to agree personal terms with the player. (Liverpool Echo)

But Tsimikas is expected to sign a four-year contract worth £50,000-a-week at Anfield. (Guardian)

Tsimikas' potential move to Liverpool is a blow to Leicester, who had lined him up as a replacement for Ben Chilwell, 23, should the England left-back leave to join Chelsea this summer. (Leicester Mercury)

Sheffield United are hoping to sign United States left-back Antonee Robinson from Wigan for just £1.5m after the Latics' relegation to League One was confirmed. (Sun)

Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, 27, has warned Arsenal he may need to leave to get more playing time in order to secure a spot in the Argentina team. (Continental, via Evening Standard)

Leeds want to make five signings for next season in the Premier League, including Slavia Prague and Romania forward Nicolae Stanciu, 27, and Chelsea's English midfielder Conor Gallagher, 20, who spent the second half of last season at Swansea. (Mail)

Colombia centre-back Yerry Mina, 25, has reaffirmed his commitment to Everton amid speculation about his future after he changed agents. (Liverpool Echo)

Arsenal are ready to pay off the £18m remaining on Germany midfielder Mesut Ozil's contract, which runs for another year, or subsidise the 31-year-old's £350,000-a-week wages if he moves to another club. (Mirror)

Brazil midfielder Willian, 32, will sign a three-year deal at Arsenal, with the option of a further 12 months, after leaving Chelsea. (Telegraph - subscription required)

Former Manchester United midfielder Angel Gomes, 19, has joined Lille but the Englishman will spend next season on loan at Portuguese side Boavista. (Guardian)

Juventus have abandoned plans to sign Jorginho, 28, from Chelsea and will instead target fellow Italy midfielder Sandro Tonali, 20, from Brescia. (La Gazzetta dello Sport, via Mail)

Liverpool are set to offer Welsh 19-year-old right-back Neco Williams a new five-year contract. (Goal)

Sevilla sports director Monchi says it will be difficult for his side to re-sign Croatia midfielder Ivan Rakitic, 32, from Barcelona this summer. (Diario de Sevilla, via Evening Standard)

Manchester United midfielder Dylan Levitt is set to be sent out on loan for next season, with the 19-year-old Welshman likely to move to a Championship club. (Manchester Evening News)