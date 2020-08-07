Transfer rumours: Rice, Garcia, Havertz, Torreira, Sarr, Sessegnon, Tomori

Chelsea want to raise £65m through the sale of players in order to bid for West Ham's 21-year-old England midfielder Declan Rice. (Star)

Barcelona will make a £14m bid for Manchester City's 19-year-old Spanish defender Eric Garcia after he told the Premier League side he would not sign a new contract. (Goal)

Bayer Leverkusen's Germanyforward Kai Havertz, 21, could arrive at Chelsea as early as next week for £71m, with Bayern Munich no longer interested. (Star)

AC Milan are interested in Arsenal and Uruguay midfielder Lucas Torreira, 24, who has fallen down the pecking order at the Emirates under manager Mikel Arteta. (Telegraph - subscription required)

Watford and Senegal winger Ismaila Sarr, 22, is on Liverpool's shortlist for potential summer signings. (Liverpool Echo)

Ajax are keen to take Tottenham's English winger Ryan Sessegnon, 20, on loan. (Telegraph - subscription required)

Ligue 1 club Rennes have begun talks over signing 22-year-old Chelsea and England defender Fikayo Tomori. (L'Equipe - in French)

Wolves will open new contract talks with manager Nuno Espirito Santo. (Mail)

Manchester United are scouting Napoli and Italy's 23-year-old goalkeeper Alex Meret. (Star)

Everton want to bring Atletico Madrid and France midfielder Thomas Lemar to the Premier League. The 24-year-old is deemed surplus to requirements at the La Liga side. (Le10 Sport - in French)

Tottenham are deep in talks with Inter Milan for 25-year-old Slovakia defender Milan Skriniar, who is also a target for Liverpool and Manchester United. (Tuttosport via Sport Witness)

Leeds are considering a £15m move for 23-year-old Liverpool and Wales winger Harry Wilson. (Sun)

Newcastle are interested in a loan deal for Wilson, who spent last season on loan at Bournemouth, and are also keen on Chelsea's 20-year-old English midfielder Conor Gallagher. (Northern Echo)

Crystal Palace will battle Fulham for the signature of Southampton's English midfielder Harrison Reed. The 25-year-old spent last season on loan at Craven Cottage. (Football Insider)

Werder Bremen sporting director Frank Baumann says the Bundesliga club are keen on signing Manchester United's Dutch winger Tahith Chong, 20, on loan. (Manchester Evening News)

Arsenal, Juventus and Manchester City are in a three-way tussle for Lyon's 22-year-old French midfielder Houssem Aouar. (L'Equipe via Mail)

QPR are close to a deal with Tottenham for the permanent signing of 23-year-old English midfielder Luke Amos, who spent last season on loan. (Talksport)

Stoke will let English winger Tom Ince, 28, leave on loan or permanently. (Football Insider)

Red Star Belgrade are close to a deal for 28-year-old Panathinaikos and former Manchester United forward Federica Macheda. (Mozzart Sport - in Serbian)