Transfer rumours: Aubameyang, Lingard, Silva, Willian, Soyuncu, Rice, Terry

Arsenal and Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, 31, is close to signing a new three-year deal at the club. (Telegraph - subscription only)

Manchester United will listen to offers for 27-year-old England midfielder Jesse Lingard. (Guardian)

Lazio are confident of completing the signing of Manchester City and ex-Spain midfielder David Silva. The 34-year-old will become a free agent this summer. (Sky Sports)

Chelsea and Brazil winger Willian, 31, has agreed a three-year deal with Arsenal worth £100,000 per week. (ESPN)

Barcelona are set to make a 40m euro (£35.9m) bid for Leicester's 24-year-old Turkey defender Caglar Soyuncu. (NTV Spor - in Turkish)

West Ham have not received any bids for 21-year-old England centre-back Declan Rice, says manager David Moyes. (Standard)

Tottenham will turn their attention to signing 28-year-old Bournemouth and England striker Callum Wilson. (Express)

Aston Villa assistant manager John Terry is on the shortlist for the vacant manager's job at Bournemouth. (Metro)

Premier League newcomers Leeds are planning a £20m move for Stuttgart's 22-year-old Argentina striker Nicolas Gonzalez. (Mirror)

Leeds are prepared to make an offer for 24-year-old Brentford and Algeria winger Said Benrahma. (Telegraph - subscription only)

Everton are targeting Manchester United's 21-year-old Portuguese full-back Diogo Dalot. (Star)

Manchester United were interested in Netherlands defender Nathan Ake, 25, before he joined Manchester City from Bournemouth this week. (Sky Sports)

Bournemouth have rejected a £12m bid from Sheffield United for 22-year-old English goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale. (Sky Sports)

Arsenal have made English midfielder Ainsley Maitland-Niles, 22, available for transfer. (Mirror)

Bayern Munich and Germany centre-back Jerome Boateng says he "would not say no" to a return to the Premier League. The 31-year-old spent the 2010-11 season at Manchester City. (Guardian)

Leeds want to sign 27-year-old Rangers and Croatia left-back Borna Barisic. (Football Insider)

Leeds have tabled a £400,000 bid for Fulham's 18-year-old English defender Cody Drameh, who has not made a first-team appearance for the Cottagers. (Mail)

Bournemouth's Romanian winger Alex Dobre is set to sign for French club Dijon. The 21-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan at Wigan. (Bournemouth Daily Echo)