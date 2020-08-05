Transfer rumours: Coutinho, Willian, Ter Stegen, Rodriguez, Aurier, Watkins, Benrahma

From the section

Barcelona winger Philippe Coutinho's possible move to Arsenal is at an "advanced" stage. The 28-year-old Brazil international spent last season on loan at Bayern Munich. (Sport)

Arsenal have made a three-year contract offer to Chelsea and Brazil winger Willian, 31. (Sky Sports)

Chelsea are in advanced talks with Real Madrid left-back Sergio Reguilon, 23, who spent last season on loan at Sevilla. (ESPN)

Barcelona keeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen is set to sign a new five-year deal at the Spanish club. That will disappoint Chelsea, who were monitoring the 28-year-old Germany international's contract situation. (Mundo Deportivo via Sun)

Real Madrid outcast James Rodriguez, 29, is lining up a £13.5m move to city rivals Atletico Madrid. (El Golazo de Gol via Sun)

Tottenham are ready to sell £35m-rated right-back Serge Aurier, with AC Milan and Monaco both interested in the 27-year-old Ivory Coast international. (Mirror)

Werder Bremen want to take Manchester United's 20-year-old Dutch winger Tahith Chong on loan. (Bild - in German)

Fulham will offer manager Scott Parker a new contract after winning the Championship play-off final. (Express)

Aston Villa will provide competition to Crystal Palace for Brentford striker Ollie Watkins, 24, who can leave the Bees for £18m after they failed to win promotion to the Premier League. (Express and Star)

Tottenham are eyeing a move for Brentford and Algeria winger Said Benrahma, 24. (Mirror)

Crystal Palace have offered a contract to Scotland winger Ryan Fraser. The 26-year-old is a free agent after leaving Bournemouth. (Guardian)

Fulham will try to hijack Southampton's £12m move for Tottenham full-back Kyle Walker-Peters, 23, who was on loan at St Mary's last season. (Evening Standard)

Caretaker boss Jason Tindall, 42, is the leading contender to replace Eddie Howe as Bournemouth manager. (Telegraph)

Norwich are holding firm on a £20m price tag for 22-year-old Northern Ireland left-back Jamal Lewis, who is reportedly a target for Liverpool. (The Athletic - subscription required)

Tottenham are willing to sell United States centre-back Cameron Carter-Vickers, 22, for about £2.5m. (Football Insider)