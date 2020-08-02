Transfer rumours: Carlos, Aubameyang, Magalhaes, Deeney, Origi

FA Cup winners Arsenal are targeting Sevilla's 27-year-old Brazilian centre-back Diego Carlos as Mikel Arteta plans a summer overhaul. (Telegraph - subscription required)

Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, 31, wants to see the Gunners make big signings before he agrees a new deal after firing the club to their 14th FA Cup. (Le10 Sport, via Metro)

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho has been offered the chance to sign Watford's English striker Troy Deeney, 32, as back up to Harry Kane.(Mail)

Aston Villa are targeting a summer move for Liverpool's 25-year-old Belgium striker Divock Origi. (Sun)

Liverpool have moved ahead of Paris St-Germain in the race for Bayern Munich's Thiago Alcantara and are now 'very likely' to sign the Spain midfielder. (Mundo Deportivo, via talkSPORT)

What next for Eddie Howe? 'Rightly hailed for his outstanding work, but Howe is not a flawless hero'

Manchester United chief executive Ed Woodward has held talks with the agents of Lille defender Gabriel Magalhaes over a transfer for the 22-year-old Brazilian defender. (RMC Sport, via Express)

Meanwhile, United are hoping to use defender Chris Smalling, 30, as part of a swap deal for Inter Milan's 25-year-old Slovakia defender Milan Skriniar - but Roma continue to work on a deal for the Englishman after he impressed on loan in the Italian capital. (Star)

Italian giants AC Milan and Napoli are in talks with Norwich City's English defender Ben Godfrey, 22, after the Canaries were relegated from the Premier League. (Calciomercato, via Mail)

Cardiff City are leading the race for 27-year-old Barnsley and Wales striker Kieffer Moore. (WalesOnline)