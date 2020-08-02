League of Legends: UKLC set for tense finale after tight season

Media playback is not supported on this device League of Legends: Aux, Hiprain & Troubleinc simply explain game

Four teams will battle it out to win a spot at the Telia Masters Tournament after an intense seven-week UK League of Legends Championship.

NVision Esports, Demise, Munster Rugby Gaming Academy, and MnM Gaming Academy had to be separated in a series of tie-break games to determine their final positions after they jointly topped the league with 9-5 records in the Summer Split regular season.

NVision, who eventually won the regular season, will play MnM, with Demise facing Munster in the best-of-three semi-finals starting at 16:00 BST on Sunday, 2 August, streamed live on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.

The best-of-three format will give teams a chance to adapt strategies mid-series as they battle for a place in Monday, 3 August's best-of-five final (18:00).

Regular Season Recap

The UKLC was full of surprises. Just one loss separated the top six teams, with some of those expected to dominate missing out on the play-offs.

Enclave Gaming and London Esports were the two teams who narrowly missed out on the play-offs, both finishing with 8-6 records. The two faced off in the final game of the season, where a win for London would have put them in the play-off picture, but Enclave were victorious.

⁠Barrage Esports Academy could only muster a 4-10 record, while Bulldog Esports finished bottom after losing all 14 games.

Surprisingly Barrage did take a game off NVision in week five, but it was not the start of a mid-season turnaround that many had assumed would happen.