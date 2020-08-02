League of Legends: UKLC set for tense finale after tight season

By Mike Stubbs

esports writer

  • From the section Sport

Media playback is not supported on this device

League of Legends: Aux, Hiprain & Troubleinc simply explain game

Four teams will battle it out to win a spot at the Telia Masters Tournament after an intense seven-week UK League of Legends Championship.

NVision Esports, Demise, Munster Rugby Gaming Academy, and MnM Gaming Academy had to be separated in a series of tie-break games to determine their final positions after they jointly topped the league with 9-5 records in the Summer Split regular season.

NVision, who eventually won the regular season, will play MnM, with Demise facing Munster in the best-of-three semi-finals starting at 16:00 BST on Sunday, 2 August, streamed live on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.

The best-of-three format will give teams a chance to adapt strategies mid-series as they battle for a place in Monday, 3 August's best-of-five final (18:00).

Regular Season Recap

The UKLC was full of surprises. Just one loss separated the top six teams, with some of those expected to dominate missing out on the play-offs.

Enclave Gaming and London Esports were the two teams who narrowly missed out on the play-offs, both finishing with 8-6 records. The two faced off in the final game of the season, where a win for London would have put them in the play-off picture, but Enclave were victorious.

⁠Barrage Esports Academy could only muster a 4-10 record, while Bulldog Esports finished bottom after losing all 14 games.

Surprisingly Barrage did take a game off NVision in week five, but it was not the start of a mid-season turnaround that many had assumed would happen.

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you