Transfer rumours: Pope, Zaha, Thiago, Sanchez, Sarr

Chelsea are stepping up their efforts to sign Burnley's England keeper Nick Pope, 28, with the future of Spain's Kepa Arrizabalaga, 25, increasingly uncertain. (Star Sunday)

Crystal Palace are looking at Watford's Senegalese striker Ismaila Sarr, 22, and could make an offer of £40m with Ivory Coast forward Wilfried Zaha, 27, expected to leave Selhurst Park. (Sun on Sunday)

Manchester United are demanding Inter Milan pay £15m to sign Chile forward Alexis Sanchez, 31, permanently. (Sunday Express)

AC Milan sporting director Paolo Maldini said that he sees former Sweden striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, 38, as a part of the club for next season. (ESPN)

Paris St-Germain are preparing an offer for Spanish midfielder Thiago Alcantara and are ready to match Bayern Munich's asking price for the 29-year-old Liverpool transfer target. (Le10Sport)

Aubameyang 'would cost zillions to replace' but will he stay? His Arsenal team-mates are hopeful Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will stick around - so what do the pundits think?

Manchester City are keen on Barcelona's defender and midfielder Sergi Roberto, 28, with City's 19-year-old full-back Eric Garcia - his Spanish compatriot - heading in the opposite direction. (Sport)

Everton intend to try their luck with a £15m bid for Bournemouth's Norwegian striker Joshua King, 28. (Sun on Sunday)

However, Everton have not yet made a bid for Real Madrid left-back Sergio Reguilon despite reports of an £18m offer for the 23-year-old Spaniard. (Liverpool Echo)

Juventus are considering offering 26-year-old Italian winger Federico Bernardeschi to Manchester United as part of a deal to sign England defender Chris Smalling, 30, this summer. (Inside Futbol)

Juve also remain keen on Roma's 21-year-old Italy midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo. (Tuttosport)

Bournemouth plan to do everything possible to keep their 23-year-old Welsh playmaker David Brooks, with Tottenham, Everton and West Ham all interested in a deal. (Star Sunday)

Watford have held talks with Udinese's caretaker manager Luca Gotti, as they look to find a replacement for the sacked Nigel Pearson. (Sky Sports)

Newcastle are planning a move for Sassuolo's Brazilian left-back Rogerio, 22. (Sky Italia)

Leeds are interested in signing Gent left-back Milad Mohammadi - with the 26-year-old Iran international likely to cost around £6.3m. (Football Insider)

Real Madrid's Spanish forward Borja Mayoral, 23, who has been on loan at Levante, is nearing a move to Serie A side Lazio. (Marca)