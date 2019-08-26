Transfer news: Done deals during the summer 2020 window
The Premier League and English Football League summer transfer window is open from 27 July until 5 October, subject to Fifa approval.
The window, delayed because of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, is also set to include a domestic-only period for transfers between Premier League and EFL clubs from 5-16 October.
1 August
English Football League
Callum Camps [Rochdale - Fleetwood] Free
Tyler Frost [Reading - Crawley] Free
Liam Gordon [Dagenham - Bolton] Undisclosed
Joe Ironside [Macclesfield - Cambridge] Free
Mikael Mandron [Gillingham - Crewe] Free
Troy Parrott [Tottenham - Millwall] Loan
31 July
Scottish Premiership
Ryan Edmondson [Leeds - Aberdeen] Loan
Craig Conway [unattached - St Johnstone]
Hakeem Odoffin [Livingston - Hamilton] Undisclosed
English Football League
Grant Hall [QPR - Middlesbrough] Free
Ryan Jackson [Colchester - Gillingham] Free
James Jones [Altrincham - Barrow] Free
Tyrone Marsh [Boreham Wood - Stevenage] Free
Matty Taylor [Bristol City - Oxford] Free
International
Erwin Mulder [Swansea - Heerenveen] Free
30 July
English Football League
Daniel Gyollai [Wigan - Peterborough] Free
Aiden O'Brien [Millwall - Sunderland] Free
Women's Super League
Stine Larsen [FC Fleury 91 - Aston Villa] Free
29 July
Premier League
Joel Veltman [Ajax - Brighton] Undisclosed
Scottish Premiership
Callum Lang [Wigan Athletic - Motherwell] Loan
Tunde Owolabi [FC United of Manchester - Hamilton Academical] Undisclosed
English Football League
Jonah Ayunga [Havant & Waterlooville - Bristol Rovers] Undisclosed
Ryan Hardie [Blackpool - Plymouth] Loan
Ian Henderson [Rochdale - Salford] Free
Matty Platt [Blackburn - Barrow] Undisclosed
Andy Williams [Northampton - Cheltenham] Undisclosed
Women's Super League
Ramona Petzelberger [SGS Essen - Aston Villa] Undisclosed
Caro Siems [FFC Turbine Potsdam - Aston Villa] Undisclosed
28 July
Scottish Premiership
Luke Bolton [Manchester City - Dundee United] Loan
Danny Rogers [Aberdeen - Kilmarnock] Free
Marcus Fraser [Ross County - St Mirren] Free
English Football League
Fisayo Dele-Bashiru [Manchester City - Sheffield Wednesday] Undisclosed
Wes Hoolahan [Newcastle Jets - Cambridge] Free
Josh Laurent [Shrewsbury - Reading] Free
Luke McCormick [Swindon - Plymouth] Free
George Maris [Cambridge - Mansfield] Undisclosed
Rollin Menayese [Bristol Rovers - Mansfield] Undisclosed
Jordan Turnbull [Northampton - Salford] Free
Tom White [Blackburn - Bolton] Loan
International
Nathangelo Markelo [Everton - Twente] Loan
27 July
Premier League
Adam Lallana [Liverpool - Brighton] Free
Bali Mumba [Sunderland - Norwich] Undisclosed
English Football League
Daniel Harvie [Ayr - MK Dons] Undisclosed
Diallang Jaiyesimi [Norwich - Swindon] Free
Conor McGrandles [MK Dons - Lincoln] Free
Christopher Missilou [Oldham - Northampton] Free
George Thomas [Leicester - QPR] Free
Elliot Watt [Wolves - Bradford] Undisclosed
Ryan Woods [Stoke - Millwall] Loan
International
Dejan Lovren [Liverpool - Zenit St Petersburg] £10.9m
