Transfer news: Done deals during the summer 2020 window

Adam Lallana joined Brighton from Liverpool when the summer transfer window opened on 27 July

The Premier League and English Football League summer transfer window is open from 27 July until 5 October, subject to Fifa approval.

The window, delayed because of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, is also set to include a domestic-only period for transfers between Premier League and EFL clubs from 5-16 October.

For all of the latest rumours, check out today's gossip column.

1 August

English Football League

Callum Camps [Rochdale - Fleetwood] Free

Tyler Frost [Reading - Crawley] Free

Liam Gordon [Dagenham - Bolton] Undisclosed

Joe Ironside [Macclesfield - Cambridge] Free

Mikael Mandron [Gillingham - Crewe] Free

Troy Parrott [Tottenham - Millwall] Loan

31 July

Scottish Premiership

Ryan Edmondson [Leeds - Aberdeen] Loan

Craig Conway [unattached - St Johnstone]

Hakeem Odoffin [Livingston - Hamilton] Undisclosed

English Football League

Grant Hall [QPR - Middlesbrough] Free

Ryan Jackson [Colchester - Gillingham] Free

James Jones [Altrincham - Barrow] Free

Tyrone Marsh [Boreham Wood - Stevenage] Free

Matty Taylor [Bristol City - Oxford] Free

International

Erwin Mulder [Swansea - Heerenveen] Free

30 July

English Football League

Daniel Gyollai [Wigan - Peterborough] Free

Aiden O'Brien [Millwall - Sunderland] Free

Women's Super League

Stine Larsen [FC Fleury 91 - Aston Villa] Free

29 July

Premier League

Joel Veltman [Ajax - Brighton] Undisclosed

Scottish Premiership

Callum Lang [Wigan Athletic - Motherwell] Loan

Tunde Owolabi [FC United of Manchester - Hamilton Academical] Undisclosed

English Football League

Jonah Ayunga [Havant & Waterlooville - Bristol Rovers] Undisclosed

Ryan Hardie [Blackpool - Plymouth] Loan

Ian Henderson [Rochdale - Salford] Free

Matty Platt [Blackburn - Barrow] Undisclosed

Andy Williams [Northampton - Cheltenham] Undisclosed

Women's Super League

Ramona Petzelberger [SGS Essen - Aston Villa] Undisclosed

Caro Siems [FFC Turbine Potsdam - Aston Villa] Undisclosed

28 July

Scottish Premiership

Luke Bolton [Manchester City - Dundee United] Loan

Danny Rogers [Aberdeen - Kilmarnock] Free

Marcus Fraser [Ross County - St Mirren] Free

English Football League

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru [Manchester City - Sheffield Wednesday] Undisclosed

Wes Hoolahan [Newcastle Jets - Cambridge] Free

Josh Laurent [Shrewsbury - Reading] Free

Luke McCormick [Swindon - Plymouth] Free

George Maris [Cambridge - Mansfield] Undisclosed

Rollin Menayese [Bristol Rovers - Mansfield] Undisclosed

Jordan Turnbull [Northampton - Salford] Free

Tom White [Blackburn - Bolton] Loan

International

Nathangelo Markelo [Everton - Twente] Loan

27 July

Premier League

Adam Lallana [Liverpool - Brighton] Free

Bali Mumba [Sunderland - Norwich] Undisclosed

English Football League

Daniel Harvie [Ayr - MK Dons] Undisclosed

Diallang Jaiyesimi [Norwich - Swindon] Free

Conor McGrandles [MK Dons - Lincoln] Free

Christopher Missilou [Oldham - Northampton] Free

George Thomas [Leicester - QPR] Free

Elliot Watt [Wolves - Bradford] Undisclosed

Ryan Woods [Stoke - Millwall] Loan

International

Dejan Lovren [Liverpool - Zenit St Petersburg] £10.9m

The page covers signings by Premier League, English Football League and Scottish Premiership clubs, along with selected deals from overseas.