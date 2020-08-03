Transfer rumours: Willian, Dembele, Sancho, Grealish, Chilwell, Sanchez

Chelsea winger Willian, 31, has turned down a two-year deal with the club and has held talks over a free transfer to Arsenal, who are willing to offer the Brazil international the three-year contract he wants. (Guardian)

Arsenal are also keen on Bayern Munich's Brazilian playmaker Philippe Coutinho, 28, and Atletico Madrid's Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey, 27. (Times - subscription required)

Arsenal forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang wants to see the club sign Barcelona's French forward Ousmane Dembele, 23. (Le10 Sport)

Manchester United are edging close to signing 20-year-old Borussia Dortmund and England winger Jadon Sancho on at least a five-year deal. (Mail)

Manchester United will wait until late in the transfer window to move for Aston Villa's English midfielder Jack Grealish, 24. (Mail)

Inter Milan have agreed to buy Chile winger Alexis Sanchez, 31, for £13.5m from Manchester United and the deal will be announced after the Italian side's Europa League game with Getafe on Wednesday. (Corriere della Sera, via Mail)

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has made five defenders available for sale and will step up plans to sign Leicester City and England left-back Ben Chilwell, 23. (Times - subscription required)

Chelsea will need to make Chilwell the world's most expensive defender if they are to land his signature. (Mirror)

Chelsea are interested in Real Madrid's 23-year-old Spanish left-back Sergio Reguilon, who has been the subject of an £18m bid from Everton. (Sky Sports)

Paris St-Germain want to sell former Everton midfielder Idrissa Gueye and Wolves are interested in the Senegal international. (Le10 Sport)

AC Milan will face competition from Bayer Leverkusen for £30m-rated Norwich City defender Ben Godfrey, 22. (Sky Sports)

Lazio, Tottenham, RB Leipzig, Everton and PSV Eindhoven are all keen on South Korea centre-back Kim Min-jae, 23. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Tottenham and England defender Danny Rose, 30, says he is "very happy" to stay at the club going into the final season of his contract. (Second Captains Podcast, via Guardian)

Aston Villa, Leeds United, Newcastle United and West Ham are interested in Crystal Palace and Republic of Ireland midfielder James McCarthy, 29. (90Min)

Borussia Dortmund are closing in on signing Manchester City's 15-year-old English winger Jamie Bynoe-Gittens. (Mail)