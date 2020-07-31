Transfer rumours: Sancho, Havertz, Coutinho, Willian, Guendouzi

From the section

Barcelona have made Manchester City's 19-year-old Spanish centre-back Eric Garcia their top transfer target this summer. (Goal.com)

Chelsea are close to agreeing a structured transfer deal with Bayer Leverkusen for 21-year-old Germany playmaker Kai Havertz. (Teamtalk)

Everton have bid £18m for Real Madrid's 23-year-old Spanish left-back Sergio Reguilon. (Sky Sports)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants Manchester United to accelerate their pursuit of Borussia Dortmund and England forward Jadon Sancho, 20, to avoid a repeat of last summer's protracted move for Harry Maguire. (ESPN)

Borussia Dortmund could try to sign Netherlands and former Manchester United winger Memphis Depay, 26, from Lyon if United sign Sancho. (Bild - in German)

Why Arteta and Lampard have a bright future Phil McNulty explains why the two managers in Saturday's FA Cup final could be winning trophies for years to come

Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho, 28, has been offered to Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur, with one possibility seeing the Gunners sign the Brazilian as Barca get £9m and French midfielder Matteo Guendouzi, 21. (Independent)

Real Betis are interested in signing Arsenal target Dani Ceballos. The 23-year-old Spanish midfielder is on loan at Arsenal from Real Madrid. (Onda Cero, via Sun)

Barcelona and David Beckham's Inter Miami have made contract offers to Chelsea's Brazilian winger Willian, 31. (Sky Sports)

Bournemouth striker Callum Wilson, 28, has told team-mates he needs to leave for a Premier League club to maintain his England hopes. (Telegraph)

Tottenham are not willing to sell French midfielder Tanguy Ndombele, 23, despite interest from Inter Milan. (PA, via the42)

Fulham, Bournemouth and Stoke City are all interested in 21-year-old English striker Mallik Wilks, who only joined Hull City permanently a month ago. (Football Insider)

English right-back Jeremy Ngakia, 19, is close to joining Watford on a free transfer after leaving West Ham. (Guardian)