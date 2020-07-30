Transfer rumours: Jimenez, Bale, Ter Stegen, Sancho, Ozil, Alaba

Mexican forward Raul Jimenez, 29, is on his way to Manchester United after Wolves agreed a £27m deal to sign Braga's 27-year-old Portuguese striker Paulinho. (RTP, via Express)

Jadon Sancho's anticipated move to Manchester United has moved closer, as Borussia Dortmund are willing to agree on an initial £60m fee for the 20-year-old England winger. (Independent)

Chelsea have tabled an offer for Barcelona's 28-year-old German goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen. (Cadena Ser, via Mail)

Gareth Bale, 31, has told Wales boss Ryan Giggs he intends to stay at Real Madrid next term even if the forward's lack of games leaves him rusty for the Euros. (Mirror)

Chelsea and Manchester City are among a number of leading clubs who are monitoring whether Austrian utility player David Alaba, 28, signs a new contract at Bayern Munich. (Telegraph)

Leeds are planning two English signings - Everton midfielder Fabian Delph, 30, and Tottenham full-back Danny Rose, 30 - as boss Marcelo Bielsa looks for players with Premier League experience before their top-flight return. (Star)

Argentine goalkeeper Sergio Romero, 33, wants to hold talks with Manchester United over his future - with Englishman Dean Henderson, 23, heading back to Old Trafford after a loan spell with Sheffield United. (Sun)

Inter Milan are expected to agree a deal to sign Chile forward Alexis Sanchez, 31, permanently from Manchester United this summer. (Manchester Evening News)

Southampton are still waiting on Tottenham to make an appropriate for 24-year-old Danish midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg. (Daily Echo)

Midfielder Mesut Ozil, 31, will stay at Arsenal this summer with his agent revealing that the former Germany international is keen to see out his contract at Emirates Stadium. (Mail)

Liverpool are preparing a move for Bournemouth's Lloyd Kelly, 21, after missing out on the English defender 12 months ago when he was at Bristol City. (Express)

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp will also make a decision on 20-year-old English striker Rhian Brewster's next move following his successful loan spell at Swansea. (Liverpool Echo)