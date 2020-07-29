Transfer rumours: Diaz, Suarez, Alaba, Henderson, Chilwell

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho is interested in signing Colombia winger Luis Diaz, 23, from Porto.(Record - in Portuguese)

Inter Miami, the Major League Soccer side owned by former England captain David Beckham, want to make Barcelona and Uruguay forward Luis Suarez, 33, their first big-name signing. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)

Manchester City and Paris St-Germain target David Alaba's agent is asking Bayern Munich pay the 28-year-old Austria left-back 20m euros (£18m) a year to extend his contract. (Bild - in German)

Talks between Manchester United and 23-year-old English goalkeeper Dean Henderson - who spent the season on loan at Sheffield United - are at a vital stage after weeks of negotiations. (Sky Sports)

Chelsea are prioritising the signing of Leicester City's England left-back Ben Chilwell, 23, over other options in that position, including Ajax's Argentine defender Nicholas Tagliafico, 27, and Getafe's Spain Under-21 international Marc Cucurella, 22. (Goal)

West Ham United are interested in Queens Park Rangers and former Republic of Ireland Under-21 full-back Ryan Manning, 24. (Telegraph - subscription required)

Atletico Madrid have rejected an improved offer of 25m euros (£22.6m), plus 21-year-old France midfielder Matteo Guendouzi, from Arsenal for Ghana defensive midfielder Thomas Partey, 27. (AS - in Spanish)

English former Burnley, West Ham and Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart, 33, is close to a move to Scottish champions Celtic.(Sun)

Brazil forward Hulk, 34, is considering a move to the Premier League when his contract at Shanghai SIPG expires in January. (Talksport)

Premier League newcomers Leeds United are targeting FC Utrecht's 25-year-old Dutch right-back Sean Klaiber as they look to do early business in the transfer window. (Voetbal International - in Dutch)

However, Leeds' hopes of signing Argentina Under-20 winger Thiago Almada are fading, with the 19-year-old telling his Velez Sarsfield team-mates he wants to stay in his homeland. (Leeds Live)

Watford are in talks with Vladimir Ivic over their vacant manager's job after the 43-year-old Serb left his role as head coach at Maccabi Tel Aviv, where he won consecutive league titles. (Mail)

Barcelona are looking to offload February signing Martin Braithwaite, 29, with the Denmark forward not in manager Quique Setien's plans for next season. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)