Transfer rumours: Torres, Hojbjerg, Coutinho, Oblak, Eze, Foyth, Silva

From the section

Manchester City have made Valencia's Spanish winger Ferran Torres, 20, their top transfer target this season. (ESPN)

Tottenham are edging closer to a deal to sign Denmark midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, 24, from Southampton. (Sky Sports)

Arsenal, Tottenham and Leicester are all options for Barcelona and Brazil midfielder Philipe Coutinho, 28, who is currently on loan at Bayern Munich. (Sport - in Spanish)

Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo has dismissed speculation linking Slovenia goalkeeper Jan Oblak, 27, with a move away from the club. (Marca - in Spanish)

West Ham have stepped up their pursuit of QPR's 22-year-old forward Eberechi Eze, with the England Under-21 international valued at £20m. (Guardian)

Leeds United are lining up a £15m bid for Tottenham and Argentina defender Juan Foyth, 22. (Sun)

Roma are yet to reach an agreement with Manchester United over the permanent signing of English defender Chris Smalling, 30. (Corriere dello Sport - in Italian)

Lazio are in negotiations to sign Manchester City's outgoing Spanish playmaker David Silva, 34. (AS)

20 things from 2019-20 Remarkable moments from a remarkable season

Chelsea and Brazil midfielder Willian, 31, who is out of contract this summer, has two "concrete offers" from Premier League clubs, says his agent. (Talksport)

A potential Sunderland buyer has promised the signing of four Premier League players for up to £50m. (Sun)

Everton want to sign Serbian former Chelsea defender Branislav Ivanovic, 36, from Zenit Saint Petersburg. (Vecernjih Novosti - in Serbian)

Belgium defender Jan Vertonghen, 33, says he has an option in his head as to where he wants to move next after leaving Tottenham. (Talksport)

Fulham are leading the race to sign Tottenham's 19-year-old English midfielder Oliver Skipp on a season-long loan. (Evening Standard)

Greek defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos, 32, is not part of Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta's plans. (Football London)

Real Madrid are monitoring the progress of Sevilla's 21-year-old French centre-back Jules Kounde. (ESPN)