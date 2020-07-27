Transfer rumours: Sancho, Grealish, Havertz, Coutinho, Willian, Howe

Manchester United have had an opening £89m bid for England winger Jadon Sancho, 20, turned down by Borussia Dortmund. (Bild, via Mail)

United have yet to submit a bid for Sancho and, despite Dortmund's £110m asking price being above the Premier League club's valuation, there is a belief a compromise can be reached. (Telegraph - subscription required)

Aston Villa playmaker Jack Grealish is a target for Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer but the 24-year-old England midfielder has been made aware he may not be able to start every week if he does make the switch to Old Trafford. (Independent)

Leicester midfielder James Maddison, 23, has signed a new £110,000-a-week deal to keep him with the Foxes until 2024. (Goal)

Chelsea, having secured Champions League football for next season, have opened talks with Bayer Leverkusen over a fee for 21-year-old Germany midfielder Kai Havertz. (Guardian)

Brazil winger Willian, 31, could agree a new deal at Chelsea by the end of the week following a breakthrough in negotiations between the two parties. (Sky Sports)

Barcelona playmaker Philippe Coutinho has asked Arsenal for more time to make a decision about his future, with Leicester City and Tottenham also interested in the 28-year-old Brazil attacking midfielder. (Sport, via Metro)

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe will hold talks with the club's hierarchy in the next 48 hours, with a decision over his future expected by the end of the week. (Mail)

German giants Bayern Munich are willing to pay £18.3m to sign Norwich City and England Under-21 right-back Max Aarons, 20. (Sky Sports)

Manchester City are set to sign Wales Under-21 defender Cameron Coxe on a free transfer after the 21-year-old was released by Cardiff City. (Wales Online)