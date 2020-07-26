Transfer rumours: Arrizabalaga, Coutinho, Barnes, Ward-Prowse

Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga is willing to take a pay cut from his £150,000-a-week wages to secure a move to Valencia or Atletico Madrid, who are both interested in the 25-year-old Spaniard. (Sun)

Leicester City and England Under-21 winger Harvey Barnes, 22, has emerged as a transfer target for Liverpool. (Mirror)

Liverpool have also asked about 20-year-old Schalke and Turkey centre-back Ozan Kabak, who has previously attracted interest from Manchester City, Juventus and Borussia Dortmund. (Mail)

The Premier League's final day What happened as the 2019-20 season came to a close?

Borussia Dortmund have started talks for Lille and France attacking midfielder Jonathan Ikone, 22, as they look at replacing 20-year-old England winger Jadon Sancho, who has been linked with Manchester United. (Times - subscription required)

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has hinted he may have to enter the transfer market because an injury to Germany defender Shkodran Mustafi, 28, has left him short of defenders. (Evening Standard)

Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse, 25, has agreed a new deal which will keep the England international at the south coast side until 2025. (Telegraph - subscription required)

Leeds United are trying to sign Gent and Canada attacking midfielder Jonathan David, 20, and face competition from Lille, according to the Belgian club's chairman Ivan de Witte. (De Zondag, via Express)

Celtic manager Neil Lennon is targeting a move for West Ham and Switzerland striker Albian Ajeti, 23. (Daily Record)