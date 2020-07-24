PDC World Matchplay: Dimitri van den Bergh beats Adrian Lewis in last eight

Dimitri van den Bergh beat Lewis in the PDC World Championship last December

Two-time world champion Adrian Lewis is out of the PDC World Matchplay after a 16-12 quarter-final defeat by Belgian Dimitri van den Bergh.

Van den Bergh, making his debut in the competition, hit a 164 checkout to go 2-1 up and, despite a 161 finish from Lewis, moved into an 8-2 lead.

The 26-year-old kept the Englishman at arm's length before securing victory.

He will meet England's Glen Durrant, who came from 12-8 down to beat Dutchman Vincent van der Voort 18-16.

Leading 12-9, Van der Voort failed with two darts at double nine before having his third dart disallowed for being underarm.

He still seemed annoyed by the decision at the end of the match as he made his exit while pointing at the referee.

The other semi-final will be between Gary Anderson and Michael Smith, who both won their matches on Thursday.

Scotland's Anderson earned a 16-12 win over Australian Simon Whitlock, who had knocked out Michael van Gerwen.

England's Smith beat Krzysztof Ratajski, of Poland, 16-13.