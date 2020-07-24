Transfer rumours: Coman, Osimhen, Romero, Smalling, Bale

Manchester United are interested in signing France and Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman, 24. (Athletic - subscription required)

Napoli have agreed an initial 60m euro (£54.6m) fee with French club Lille for Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen, 21. (Guardian)

Everton and Leeds United are both keen on Manchester United and Argentina goalkeeper Sergio Romero, 33, who has become frustrated in his role as a back-up at Old Trafford. (ESPN)

Barcelona are desperate to tie teenage winger Ansu Fati, 17, down to a new deal to ward off interest from Manchester United in their Spain Under-21 international. (Sport)

Former Tottenham captain Ledley King is in discussions with the club to join Jose Mourinho's coaching staff. (Telegraph)

Watford will accelerate their efforts to hire a new head coach after their Premier League fate is decided with Claude Puel, Marcelino, Zlatko Dalic and Nottingham Forest's Sabri Lamouchi in the running. (Evening Standard)

West Ham are stepping up their interest in Brentford and Algeria forward Said Benrahma, 24. (Times - subscription required)

Roma have published a picture of loanee Chris Smalling, 30, in their kit for next season and are confident of signing the Manchester United and England defender on a permanent deal. (Corriere dello Sport - in Italian)

Manchester United will not extend their current loan agreements with Roma for Smalling or with Inter Milan for Chile forward Alexis Sanchez, 31, as they want both players to move on permanently. (Sky Sports)

Manchester United have also asked Lille to keep them informed about offers made for Brazilian defender Gabriel Magalhaes, 22, who is being pursued by Everton, Inter Milan and Napoli. (Daily Record)

Brighton have made an enquiry about 20-year-old Paderborn and Germany Under-21 defender Luca Kilian, who is also on the radar of AC Milan and Freiburg. (Mail)

Real Madrid are hoping to raise around 180m euros (£163m) this summer by selling - among others - Wales forward Gareth Bale, 31, Colombia midfielder James Rodriguez, 29, and Serbian forward Luka Jovic, 22. (Marca)

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher says Chelsea could turn into Premier League title contenders by signing Atletico Madrid and Slovenia goalkeeper Jan Oblak, 27, this summer. (Telegraph - subscription required)