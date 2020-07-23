Transfer rumours: Torres, Gimenez, Havertz, Alcantara, Zaniolo, Cavani, Balotelli

Valencia are standing firm over the fee they want for winger Ferran Torres, 21, with Manchester City keen to sign the Spain Under-21 international. (Telegraph - subscription required)

Chelsea have been watching Atletico Madrid and Uruguay defender Jose Gimenez, 25, with manager Frank Lampard keen to address his team's defensive frailties. (Telegraph - subscription required)

Leroy Sane, 24, appeared to confirm during his own unveiling at Bayern Munich that his Germany team-mate Kai Havertz, 21, is heading to Chelsea from Bayer Leverkusen this summer. (Mail)

Chelsea and Havertz's agent have reached an agreement on personal terms for the Leverkusen midfielder. (Nicolo Schira, via Star)

Brighton have no plans to sell English defender Ben White, 22, to Leeds United, where he has been on loan this season. (Mail)

Bayern Munich say their Spanish international midfielder Thiago Alcantara, 29, will not be allowed to leave the club cheaply after he was linked to Liverpool. (Metro)

Benfica have stopped their pursuit of Uruguay forward Edinson Cavani, 33, with the former Paris St-Germain player demanding around £18m per season. (A Bola - in Portuguese)

Serie C side Como have confirmed that they are in talks to sign former Manchester City and Liverpool forward Mario Balotelli. The 29-year-old Italy international is set to leave his current club Brescia. (La Provincia di Como, via Football Italia)

Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward is looking at appointing a director of football at the club this summer. (Telegraph - subscription required)

Jesse Lingard, 27, has urged his fellow England midfielder Jadon Sancho, 20, to leave Borussia Dortmund and join him at Manchester United this summer. (Evening Standard)

Sancho is one of five additions that Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to make to his squad. However, he may have to sell some of his fringe players to generate funds. (Telegraph - subscription required)

US World Cup winner Sam Mewis, 27, is heading to Manchester City from North Carolina Courage, while international team-mate Rose Lavelle, 25, is also considering a transfer to City from Washington Spirit. (Athletic)

Tottenham are tracking Roma and Italy midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo, 21, who is viewed as a potential future signing. (Guardian)

West Ham are lining up Queens Park Rangers' English midfielder Eberechi Eze, 22, as one of their top transfer targets this summer with Crystal Palace also interested in the £20m-rated player. (Evening Standard)

Ex-Netherlands forward and Arsenal legend Dennis Bergkamp says he would be open to returning to the club as a coach in the future. (FourFourTwo)