Transfer rumours: Aubameyang, Sancho, Sane, Alaba, Gerrard

Arsenal are set to offer Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, 31, a new contract worth about £250,000 a week plus bonuses as they try to convince him to stay. (Telegraph)

Borussia Dortmund have looked at Werder Bremen's Kosovo winger Milot Rashica, 24, as they look at potential replacements for 20-year-old England forward Jadon Sancho, who has been linked with Manchester United. (Telegraph)

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard, 40, has turned down the chance to become Championship side Bristol City's next manager. (Bristol Post)

Valencia are planning moves for Chelsea and Spain goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, 25, and Manchester City's Spanish playmaker David Silva, 34. (90min)

Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane, 24, has urged Austria defender David Alaba, 28, to stay rather than move to the Germany international's former club Manchester City, or Spanish side Real Madrid. (Sport Bild, via Independent)

Tottenham are confident they will sign 24-year-old Southampton and Denmark midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, even though Everton have had a bid of £25m accepted. (Guardian)

English defender Japhet Tanganga, 21, is close to signing a new contract with Tottenham. (Evening Standard)

Bayer Leverkusen may pursue a loan deal for Real Madrid's Brazil Under-23 attacking midfielder Reinier, 18, if Germany forward Kai Havertz, 21, leaves for Chelsea. (Goal)

Arsenal are considering a move for Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz, 22, but Manchester City could trigger a buy-back clause for the Brazil international. (90min)

Porto are preparing a £6.3m bid for Portugal defender Ruben Semedo, 26, from Olympiakos. (Sport 24 - in Greek)