Transfer rumours: Henderson, Aubameyang, Cavani, Soucek, Bruce, Hojbjerg

Chelsea are prepared to offer English keeper Dean Henderson £170,000 a week to try to tempt the 23-year-old, who is on loan at Sheffield United, to join them from Manchester United. (Manchester Evening News)

Henderson will look to move out on loan again unless he gets assurances from Manchester United that he will have a serious chance of competing with Spain keeper David de Gea, 29, to be first choice. (Times - subscription required)

Chelsea will also try to sign Barcelona and Germany keeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen, 28, and are prepared to offer Spain international Kepa Arrizabalaga, 25, as part of any deal. (Mundo Deportivo, via Mail)

Did De Gea peak in 2017? David de Gea has kept 142 clean sheets in 402 appearances since joining Manchester United in June 2011 The numbers behind his rise and fall

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is "confident" Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, 31, will sign a new contract with the club. (Independent)

Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani says "we'll see" over bringing 33-year-old Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani to the club following their promotion to the Premier League. Cavani left Paris St-Germain this summer after his deal ran out. (Sky Sports Italia, via Football Italia)

Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce would be kept on if Henry Mauriss, who is the rival bidder to the Saudi Arabia-led consortium trying to buy the Magpies, assumes control of the Tyneside club. (Telegraph - subscription required)

The Magpies' on-loan Austria winger Valentino Lazaro, 24, is having second thoughts about making his move from Inter Milan permanent because of a lack of game time at St James' Park. (Chronicle)

West Ham will be obliged to turn 25-year-old Czech Republic midfielder Tomas Soucek's loan move from Slavia Prague into a permanent £18.9m move once Premier League survival is confirmed. (Telegraph - subscription required)

Aston Villa and Tanzania forward Mbwana Samatta, 27, could be on his way to Fenerbahce after failing to impress since his January move to Villa Park. (Takvim via Sport Witness)

Everton are interested in Southampton's Denmark midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, 24, but he has told the Toffees that he would rather join Tottenham. (Liverpool Echo)

Paris St-Germain goalkeeper Alphonse Areola, 27, who is on loan at Real Madrid, could be on his way to an English club after the France international bought a family home in London. (Marca)