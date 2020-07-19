Transfer rumours: Sancho, Costa, Jimenez, Ceballos, Harrison, Aubameyang

Borussia Dortmund's England winger Jadon Sancho, 20, may have to instigate a move to Manchester United by making it clear he wants to leave the German club. (Mirror)

Juventus are encouraging a bidding war between Manchester City and Paris St-Germain for Brazil forward Douglas Costa, 29, and want to replace him with Wolves and Mexico forward Raul Jimenez, 29. (Tuttosport)

Arsenal's Spanish midfielder Dani Ceballos, 23, is ready to ask Real Madrid president Florentino Perez to extend his loan with the Gunners for another season. (El Confidencial, via Express)

Newly-promoted Leeds United have confirmed Manchester City's English winger Jack Harrison, 23, will remain at the club for another loan spell next season. (Manchester Evening News)

West Ham's 16-year-old midfielder Benicio Baker-Boaitey is set to join Bayern Munich and will travel to Germany for talks, having rejected the chance to sign professional terms at the Hammers when he turns 17 in January. (Sun)

Brazilian midfielder Willian, 31 - linked with Tottenham, Arsenal and Manchester United - has revealed he is playing a waiting game with Chelsea over a new contract, having requested a three-year deal and been offered two. (De Sola, via Mirror)

Newcastle boss Steve Bruce fears his summer transfer budget will be cut because club income of £170m last year will fall due to broadcast payment reductions and season ticket refunds. (Mirror)

The improved recent performances of Brazilian defender David Luiz, 33, could change Mikel Arteta's focus as the Arsenal boss prepares for this summer's transfer window. (Star)

Manchester United gave Jude Bellingham and his parents a tour of the training ground, with Sir Alex Ferguson present, in an attempt to convince the 17-year-old Birmingham midfielder to sign for them, but he opted for Borussia Dortmund. (Mail)