Transfer rumours: Hojbjerg, Winks, Bielsa, Greenwood, Terry, Gerrard, Ancelotti

Tottenham's pursuit of Southampton's Danish midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, 24, has cast doubts on the future of homegrown England midfielder Harry Winks, 24, at the club. (Sunday Mirror)

Manchester United's English forward Mason Greenwood, 18, will earn a new Old Trafford deal worth £40,000 a week - just nine months after he signed his last. (Sun on Sunday)

Aston Villa assistant coach John Terry is being considered by Bristol City to become their next manager after first-choice Steven Gerrard turned down a move to the Championship side. (Sunday Express)

Arsenal are willing to meet the £40m release clause for Sporting Lisbon's Portugal U17 forward Joelson Fernandes, 17, who is also attracting interest from Barcelona and Juventus. (A Bola - in Portuguese)

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder says the signing of goalkeeper Wes Foderingham, 29, does not mean Dean Henderson will be leaving the club and remains hopeful of keeping the 23-year-old on loan from Manchester United for another season. (Mail on Sunday)

Chelsea have yet to decide whether to make a move for Henderson. (Sunday Express)

Leeds chief executive Angus Kinnear says the club's owners will meet manager Marcelo Bielsa next week to discuss a new contract and work on transfer targets for their return to the Premier League next season. (Sunday Express)

Zenit St Petersburg are willing to offer around £9m for Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren, 31, but the English champions are likely to demand around £15m for the Croatia international. (Mail on Sunday)

Villarreal have confirmed Santi Cazorla has chosen not to extend his contract with the club, amid speculation the Spanish midfielder, 35, could return to Arsenal in a coaching capacity. (Sunday Mirror)

Borussia Dortmund have placed a £115m price tag on Jadon Sancho, 20, but the England winger, linked with Manchester United, has refused to rule out leaving the German club. (Sunday Express)

Manchester City are in talks with Brazilian side Gremio over a £4.5m deal for 17-year-old midfielder Diego Rosa. (Mail on Sunday)

QPR's English midfielder Bright Osayi-Samuel, 22, is set for a medical at Club Bruges after the clubs agreed a £4.75m fee. (Mail on Sunday)

Newcastle will make a final plea over the next week for Matty Longstaff to sign a new contract. The 20-year-old midfielder agreed a temporary extension to see him through until the end of the delayed campaign but when that expires he will become a free agent. (Independent)

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti is confident he will be backed by the club's board in the summer transfer window after saying his squad needs improvement. (Sky Sports)

Under-fire Barcelona coach Quique Setien will stay in charge for next month's Champions League last-16 second-leg tie with Napoli after talks with president Josep Maria Bartomeu. (Evening Standard)

Northern Ireland international Kyle Lafferty, 32, a free agent after leaving Sunderland at the end of the season, is in advanced talks with newly promoted Serie B side Reggina. (Sky Sports)