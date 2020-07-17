Transfer rumours: McGinn, Hojbjerg, Cantwell, Torres, Fosu-Mensah, Edouard

Newcastle boss Steve Bruce is planning a summer move for Scotland midfielder John McGinn, 25, if Aston Villa are relegated. (Star)

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl has told Tottenham to make a good offer for Denmark midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, 24, after Everton opened the bidding with a deal worth around £25m. (Evening Standard)

Leicester and Newcastle have joined the list of clubs interested in Norwich's English midfielder Todd Cantwell. (Mail)

Chelsea and Atletico Madrid are monitoring Ajax and Argentina full-back Nicolas Tagliafico, 27, who has been linked with Manchester City. (Sun)

Manchester City are determined to sign Valencia winger Ferran Torres but have told the Spanish club they will not pay more than 35m euros (£31.8m) for the 20-year-old Spaniard. (Marca)

Can you name the British managers in FA Cup finals since 1993? There are 18 bosses to find

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho believes 19-year-old English midfielder Oliver Skipp, who has signed a new deal with the club, is a future Spurs captain. Skipp wants to go on loan to gain experience but Mourinho would prefer him to remain at the club. (Evening Standard)

Tottenham are set to complete the signing of Wigan's 15-year-old midfielder Alfie Devine. (Mail)

Manchester United will give Netherlands utility player Timothy Fosu-Mensah, 22, a chance to secure his long-term future at the club amid interest from clubs in Germany. (Manchester Evening News)

Former Spain goalkeeper Iker Casillas, 39, is returning to Real Madrid in an advisory role, five years after leaving to join Porto. (Marca)

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says he wants to keep France forward Alexandre Lacazette, 29, at the club. (Evening Standard)

If Lacazette or Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, 31, leave this summer, the Gunners could target Celtic's French forward Odsonne Edouard, 22. (Bleacher Report)

Arteta insists his plea for investment into the squad earlier this week was not an attempt to send a message to Arsenal owner Stan Kroenke. (Express)

Barcelona coach Quique Setien admits he is unsure whether he will still be in charge for next month's second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie against Napoli. (AS)

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu has planned crisis talks with Setien. (ESPN)

Gent and Canada forward Jonathan David, 20, who is a reported target for Arsenal, says he wants to join Ligue 1 side Lille. (L'Equipe - in French)

After signing goalkeeper Wes Foderingham, Sheffield United will next target Reading's English midfielder John Swift, 25. (Mail)

Chelsea are weighing up whether to target a centre-back in the transfer window, with Germany's Antonio Rudiger, 27, and Denmark's Andreas Christensen, 24, yet to be offered new deals. (Goal)