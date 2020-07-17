Fans in stadiums: Prime Minister Boris Johnson says supporters could return in October
Fans could be able to return to stadiums in the UK from October, says Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
Pilots will take place from 1 August but any stadium reopenings would be subject to coronavirus guidelines.
Some sports, including football and cricket, have resumed behind closed doors after the Covid-19 lockdown.
"We will pilot larger gatherings in venues like sports stadiums with a view to a wider reopening in the autumn," said Johnson on Friday.
"From October, we intend to bring back audiences in stadiums.
"Again, these changes must be done in a Covid-secure way, subject to the successful outcome of pilots."
More to follow.