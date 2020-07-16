Transfer rumours: Pogba, Havertz, Tagliafico, Sarr, Thiago

France midfielder Paul Pogba, 27, is close to agreeing a new five-year deal with Manchester United. (Sun)

Bayer Leverkusen have accepted that Germany midfielder Kai Havertz, 21, has chosen to join Chelsea but the Bundesliga outfit want to delay the transfer until the end of August. (Daily Star)

Ajax and Argentina left-back Nicolas Tagliafico, 27, is a potential transfer target for Manchester City this summer. (Sports Illustrated)

Spanish midfielder Thiago Alcantara, 29, is confident of completing a move to Liverpool after he turned down a new contract with Bayern Munich. (Daily Mirror)

Arsenal are keen to recruit France Under-21 defender Malang Sarr but the 21-year-old - available on a free transfer from Nice - has already been sounded out by clubs in Italy and Germany. (Sun)

Manchester United have agreed a deal with Real Madrid's 17-year-old left-back Alvaro Fernandez Carreras, who will pen a four-year deal at Old Trafford. (AS - in Spanish)

Former Southampton and Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino is on the shortlist of candidates at Inter Milan and Juventus should the Italian clubs sack their ex-Chelsea managers - Antonio Conte and Maurizio Sarri respectively - at the end of the season. (Daily Telegraph)

Inter coach Conte must convince the club's board to agree to N'Golo Kante's salary and sign the 29-year-old France midfielder from Chelsea. (SempreInter)

English midfielder Jude Bellingham, 17, has completed a medical at Borussia Dortmund before his proposed transfer from Birmingham but will finish the Championship season with the Blues. (Sky Sports)

How to watch and follow the FA Cup on the BBC this weekend Semi-final transmission details

Algerian defender Yasser Larouci, 19, is set to leave Liverpool this summer, with Leeds and Brentford among the clubs interested in signing the full-back. (Goal.com)

Tottenham could be without Ivory Coast defender Serge Aurier, 27, for the remainder of the campaign after he returned to France following the death of his brother. (Evening Standard)

Everton have made an offer for Napoli midfielder Allan, but the Italian club are stalling on a deal for the 29-year-old Brazil international. (Sport Witness)

Manager Roy Hodgson says the arrival of fresh faces at Crystal Palace this summer will allow the Eagles to aim higher next season and push for a top-10 place. (Evening Standard)

Manchester City have agreed personal terms with Valencia's Spanish winger Ferran Torres, 20. (Eurosport)

Manchester United have no plans to reintegrate Argentina defender Marcos Rojo, 30, into their first-team squad after his disappointing loan with Estudiantes. (Manchester Evening News)

Argentine-born former Italy defender Ezequiel Schelotto, 31, has revealed he is leaving Brighton and has targeted a return to a club in Serie A. (The Argus)

West Ham, Norwich and Watford are in the hunt to sign QPR's Republic of Ireland midfielder Ryan Manning, 24. (Football Insider)

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers is keeping tabs on Roma's Amadou Diawara. The Guinea midfielder, who turns 23 on Friday, has also been linked with Tottenham and Newcastle. (Leicester Mercury)

Walsall remain in negotiation talks with English midfielder Danny Guthrie, 33, over a new contract. (Express & Star)