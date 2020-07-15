Transfer rumours: Koulibaly, Martinez, Alcantara, Havertz, Walker-Peters, Bellingham

Manchester City have been quoted £65m by Napoli for Senegal defender Kalidou Koulibaly, 29, who has been linked with Liverpool and Manchester United and has previously been valued at £80m. (Daily Mirror)

Manchester City have earmarked Inter Milan's Argentina striker Lautaro Martinez, 22, as a potential long-term replacement for compatriot Sergio Aguero, 32. (Sky Sports)

However, Martinez is close to sealing a move to Barcelona. (Marca)

Bayern Munich are seeking 40m euros (£36.2m) for their former Barcelona midfielder Thiago Alcantara, the 29-year-old Spain international linked with Liverpool. (Sport Bild, via Daily Mirror)

Bayern are thought to have dropped out of contention for Chelsea target Kai Havertz, the 21-year-old Bayer Leverkusen and Germany midfielder. (Sport Bild, via Daily Mail)

Everton, Atletico Madrid and Bayern Munich are expected to bid for Crystal Palace and Ivory Coast winger Wilfried Zaha this summer, with Newcastle also keen on the 27-year-old. (Daily Mail)

Southampton are hoping to secure a £10m permanent deal for Tottenham's English defender Kyle Walker-Peters, 23, who has been on loan at Saints since January. (Sun)

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl has refused to discuss the possibility of a swap deal between Danish midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, 24, who is keen on a move to Tottenham, and Walker-Peters. (Sky Sports)

Birmingham's 17-year-old English midfielder Jude Bellingham has agreed a £22.5m move to Borussia Dortmund. (Bild)

Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey, 27, is reportedly set to snub interest from Arsenal and sign a new contract with Atletico Madrid, who have offered to double his salary and his buy-out clause. (GhanaSoccerNet, via Daily Mail)

Pep Guardiola is open to bringing Aston Villa's Brazilian midfielder Douglas Luiz, 22, back to Manchester City when the window opens in July. (Birmingham Mail)

Liverpool's English midfielder Adam Lallana, 32, who is leaving the champions on a free transfer this summer, is a target for Leicester, Burnley and Brighton. (Daily Star)

Tottenham's English defender Danny Rose remains hopeful of making his loan at Newcastle into a permanent move, with reports in Italy linking the 30-year-old with Lazio, yet to be put to his representatives. (Newcastle Chronicle)

Portuguese defender Diogo Dalot, 21, who has failed to make the last nine league matchday squads, is ready to make his return to the Manchester United side if Luke Shaw and Brandon Williams are unavailable for Thursday's trip to Crystal Palace. (Manchester Evening News)

Championship side Middlesbrough are increasingly resigned to losing English right-back Djed Spence, 19, this summer as several Premier League clubs including Tottenham, West Ham and Brighton prepare to step up their interest. (ESPN)

Everton's 27-year-old Bosnia and Herzegovina midfielder Mo Besic will be made available for sale or loan this summer and is confident of a move to a top-flight club. (Liverpool Echo)

Portsmouth are eyeing a loan move for Brighton's English left-back Alex Cochrane, 20. (Argus)

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo is unsure if Mexico striker Raul Jimenez, 29, will miss any matches because of the impending birth of his first child. (Express and Star)