Tanni Grey-Thompson supports sports coaches 'position of trust loophole' change

Baroness Grey-Thompson says she is speaking to MPs about the issue

Ex-Paralympian Tanni Grey-Thompson says banning sports coaches from having sexual relationships with teenagers in their care is "massively important" to "protect young athletes".

The 11-time Paralympic gold medallist has added her voice to the calls for the positions of trust "loophole" in the Sexual Offences Act is changed.

A BBC Sport investigation found there were more than 160 cases of sports coaches engaging in sexual activity with a 16 or 17-year-old in their care since 2016 in England and Wales.

Baroness Grey-Thompson said the figures provided "compelling" evidence that there should be a change to the legislation.

Only certain professions like teachers are legally defined as 'positions of trust' for the purposes of child sexual offences, which means the age of consent is raised to 18.

Several sports governing bodies prohibit coaches from having sexual relationships with their athletes in the coaching codes of conduct, but it is currently not illegal.

Baroness Grey-Thompson said: "It's been a source of frustration, the slow movement, and that's maybe a lack of understanding of the specific case in sport where your route through is so limited.

"It's difficult because there will be a number of consensual relationships in sport, because how do you meet people? However, there will be a number of relationships which are groomed and encouraged and might start the day after the young athlete's 16th birthday.

"To me there's a huge sense of worry. We need the legislation to protect young athletes, to make sure that they are not mistreated during their time in sport."

In 2017, her Duty of Care in Sport report recommended a change to this area of the law.

That year, the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport reached an agreement for it to be changed, but it was instead subject to a review, which is ongoing.

Ex-sports minister Tracey Crouch recently put forward a 10-minute Rule Bill to "make sports coach a position of trust for the purposes of child sex offences".

The Ministry of Justice said it would outline its plans for the legislation "in due course".

Baroness Grey-Thompson said she is speaking to MPs on the matter, adding: "I will do everything I can to support them in getting that legislation through because it closes a massive loophole in sport."