Transfer rumours: Oblak, Rashford, Coutinho, Neymar, Hojbjerg

Chelsea are willing to offer 100m euros (£90.7m) for Atletico Madrid's Slovenian goalkeeper Jan Oblak, 27. (AS - in Spanish)

Paris St-Germain have made Manchester United and England forward Marcus Rashford, 22, their top target. (Independent)

Barcelona have offered Brazilian playmaker Philippe Coutinho, 28, to Arsenal and Newcastle as they seek to free up funds for the signing of Inter Milan and Argentina forward Lautaro Martinez, 22. (Goal)

Brazilian forward Neymar, 28, wants to return to Barcelona, and Paris St-Germain are calculating his value with two years remaining on the his contract. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)

Southampton and Denmark midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, 24, wants to join Tottenham, who could use English defender Kyle Walker-Peters, 23, in a deal. (Evening Standard)

Lille and Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen, 21, has chosen to join Napoli in a deal worth 81m euros (£73.5m). (RMC Sport - in French)

Manchester United will miss out on a £25m payment from kit sponsors Adidas if they fail to qualify for next season's Champions League. (Daily Mail)

Liverpool's Scottish full-back Andrew Robertson, 26, is tempted by a transfer but "would sign lifetime contract now" with the Reds. (Lockdown Tactics via Express)

Sporting Lisbon are interested in signing Manchester City's 20-year-old Spanish right-back Pedro Porro on loan. (A Bola - in Portuguese)

Barcelona have exercised the option to sign Sao Paulo's 19-year-old Brazilian striker Gustavo Maia. (ESPN)

Slask Wroclaw's Polish winger Przemyslaw Placheta, 22, is closing in on a move to Norwich City. (Gazeta Wyborcza via Norwich Evening News)

Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa has declined to confirm if French goalkeeper Illan Meslier, 20, will keep his place with Spaniard Kiko Casilla, 33, having completed an eight-game ban imposed for racially abusing Charlton's England Under-20 forward Jonathan Leko, 21. (Yorkshire Evening Post)

Hearts are interested in bringing Scottish midfielder Sam Nicholson back to the club, but Bristol Rovers are favourites to sign the 25-year-old, who is available on a free transfer after leaving Colorado Rapids. (Daily Record)

Everton are in talks with FC Twente over the Dutch club's interest in taking midfielder Nathangelo Markelo, 21, back to his homeland on loan next season. (Liverpool Echo)