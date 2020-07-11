Transfer rumours: Sancho, Koulibaly, Neymar, Jovic, Thiago

Borussia Dortmund will accept nothing less than 130m euros (£116m) for England winger Jadon Sancho, 20, who is a reported target for Manchester United. (Westdeutsche Allgemeine Zeitung, via Manchester Evening News)

Senegal centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly, 29, says he could finish his career with Napoli, despite being linked with Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Real Madrid. (La Gazzetta dello Sport - in Italian)

Barcelona have given up on trying to bring Paris St-Germain and Brazil foward Neymar, 28, back to the Nou Camp this summer. (Marca)

Leicester want to sign Serbia striker Luka Jovic, 22, from Real Madrid for £31m to partner Jamie Vardy next season. (Mail on Sunday)

AC Milan and Chelsea are also interested in Jovic. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)

Championship side Bristol City want Rangers boss Steven Gerrard to replace the sacked Lee Johnson. (Sunday Express)

Juventus and Manchester City have joined Liverpool in pursuit of Bayern Munich and Spain midfielder Thiago Alcantara, 29. (Tuttomercatoweb - in Italian)

Chelsea and Inter Milan have started discussions with Lille over a possible move for France forward Jonathan Ikone, 22. (Le 10 Sport - in French)

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane says he is unsure if Colombia attacking midfielder James Rodriguez, 28, will ever play for the club again. (AS)

Juventus and Inter Milan both want to sign Roma and Italy attacking midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo, 21, this summer. (Tuttosport - in Italian)

Barcelona will have to pay Ousmane Dembele's former club Borussia Dortmund 20m euros (£17.9m) if they sell the France forward, 23, this summer. (Bild - in German)

New Real Betis boss Manuel Pellegrini wants to sign Real Madrid midfielder Brahim Diaz, 20, on loan next season. Pellegrini worked with Diaz at Malaga and recommended the Spaniard to former club Manchester City. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)

Chelsea have joined Manchester City and Juventus in tracking Penarol's 18-year-old Uruguayan winger Facundo Pellistri. (Calciomercato - in Italian)

Flamengo's 23-year-old Brazilian midfielder Gerson, who has been linked with Chelsea and Tottenham, says he has no interest in leaving the club. (Globo Esporte - in Portuguese)