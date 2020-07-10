Transfer rumours: Ceballos, Chiesa, Martinez, Havertz, Rashica

Arsenal face competition from AC Milan, Valencia and Real Betis for midfielder Dani Ceballos, 23, if they want to make the Spaniard's loan deal from Real Madrid permanent. (Express)

Manchester United are close to agreeing a fee with Fiorentina for Italy winger Federico Chiesa, 22. (Corriere Fiorentino via Star)

Chelsea have stepped up their pursuit of Germany and Bayer Leverkusen forward Kai Havertz, 21, because their English striker Callum Hudson-Odoi, 19, hasn't developed into the player they expected. (90min)

Barcelona have agreed personal terms with Inter Milan and Argentina striker Lautaro Martinez, 22, but the deal depends on whether the Catalan club can sell their Brazil forward Philippe Coutinho, 28, who spent the season on loan at Bayern Munich. (ESPN)

Werder Bremen sporting director Frank Baumann has confirmed Kosovo winger Milot Rashica has asked to leave this summer, with Wolves, Liverpool, AC Milan, RB Leipzig and Hertha BSC all reported to be interested in the 24-year-old. (Werder Bremen via Bundesliga News)

USA midfielder Weston McKennie is set to leave Schalke with a number of European clubs interested in the 21-year-old, including Liverpool and Chelsea. (CBS Sports)

Arsenal's 21-year-old French midfielder Matteo Guendouzi is still training alone, as manager Mikel Arteta has yet to reinstate him to the first-team squad. (ESPN)

Chelsea are tracking the progress of Monaco's French winger Malamine Efekele, 15. (L'Equipe via Mail)

Everton and DR Congo winger Yannick Bolasie, 31, says that he wants to stay at the club and play under Carlo Ancelotti, after returning from a loan spell at Sporting Lisbon. (Liverpool Echo)

Barcelona are favourites to sign Spanish forward Fabian Luzzi, 16, from Rayo Vallecano, with other European clubs also interested. (Marca)

Everton's Dutch right-back Nathan Markelo, 21, who is yet to make first team appearance, is close to completing a loan move to FC Twente. (De Telegraaf - in Dutch)

Monaco have had a 12m euro offer for Reims defender Axel Disasi, 22, turned down, with his club valuing the Frenchman at 15m euros, while Southampton are also interested. (L'Equipe - in French)

Brescia have updated the weight of their Italy striker Mario Balotelli, 29, to 99.8kg on their website - implying he is 8kg overweight. (Mail)

Hoffenheim director Frank Briel has criticised Bayern Munich's transfer policy, saying they benefit from other Bundesliga clubs' hard work by poaching the best talent from academies. (Goal)