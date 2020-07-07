Transfer rumours: Traore, Havertz, Ndombele, Sessegnon, Neymar

From the section

Manchester City and Juventus have moved ahead of Barcelona in the pursuit of Wolves' Spanish winger Adama Traore, 24. (ESPN)

Chelsea are in pole position to sign Bayer Leverkusen forward Kai Havertz, 21, with a number of clubs put off by the German's £90m price tag. (Goal)

Barcelona have enquired about signing Tottenham's French midfielder Tanguy Ndombele, 23, and English defender Ryan Sessegnon in part-exchange deals. (Evening Standard)

Spurs may look for a loan move for Sessegnon this summer amid fears the 20-year-old's development is stalling under boss Jose Mourinho. (Telegraph)

Borussia Dortmund have set Manchester United a 10 August deadline to complete the signing of England winger Jadon Sancho, 20. (Mirror)

England forward Tammy Abraham, 22, has told Chelsea he wants a new deal worth £130,000 a week. (Times)

West Ham boss David Moyes is considering moves for Manchester United's English duo Phil Jones, 28, and Jesse Lingard, 27. (Independent)

Arsenal, West Ham and Everton are interested in 23-year-old Athletic Bilbao and Spain defender Unai Nunez. (AS, via Sport Witness)

Former England striker Daniel Sturridge would like to join a Ligue 1 or MLS side. The 30-year-old is currently a free agent. (L'Equipe - in French)

Barcelona president Josep Bartomeu says the club are unlikely to re-sign Brazil forward Neymar, 28, from Paris St-Germain this summer. (RAC1 - in Spanish)

Saint-Etienne hope to keep Arsenal's on-loan French defender William Saliba, 19, for the French Cup final, despite a disagreement over the activation of a £2.3m clause. (Mirror)

Dutch winger Tahith Chong, 20, could leave Manchester United on loan next season, according to his agent. (Stretty News)

Barcelona have assured France striker Antoine Griezmann, 29, he is part of their plans next season. (L'Equipe - in French)