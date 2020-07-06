No professional boxers, tennis or rugby league players tested by Ukad in April-June

Ukad chief executive Nicole Sapstead said in March potential drugs cheats are "strongly mistaken" if they think they can get away with doping while there is reduced testing

No professional boxers, tennis or rugby league players were tested by UK Anti-Doping (Ukad) between April and June this year as part of reduced testing because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Ukad carried out only 126 tests in the three-month period compared to 2,212 in the same quarter last year.

No tests were done on behalf of international federations or other anti-doping agencies.

Hockey, netball, rowing, triathlon and weightlifting also had no tests.

Several leading athletes have said the reduction of drug testing during the pandemic has been a "let-down".

Ukad announced a reduction in their testing programmes in March after lockdown measures were put in place.

"During the lockdown we stepped up activities elsewhere to keep sport clean and support athletes and those around them," said Ukad chief executive Nicole Sapstead.

She added that over 1,000 people had completed Ukad's online education courses, three virtual anti-doping hearings have been held and athletes have still been required to submit whereabouts information during lockdown.

Football accounts for 84 of the 126 tests and is the only sport to have had in-competition testing between 1 April and 30 June, with the professional game in England resuming on 17 June when the Premier League restarted.

The only boxing test carried out was for GB Boxing and was therefore an amateur fighter.

The numbers include tests conducted on behalf of Ukad on British athletes based abroad, who could also have been tested by their respective international federations.

Ukad said it will increase its testing as sport continue to return to the UK after the coronavirus shutdown.