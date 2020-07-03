Sports bodies want coaching 'loophole' closed to protect teenagers from potential abuse

The government is under renewed pressure to close a "loophole" in the law that allows sports coaches and other people in positions of power to have sex with 16 and 17-year-olds in their care.

Thousands of people, including MPs, have backed a campaign for the Sexual Offences Act to be extended to cover any adult that has regular and direct contact with children and is in a position of authority over them.

Sports governing bodies including British Gymnastics, Swim England and British Athletics have supported the NSPCC's 'Close the Loophole' campaign.

The Ministry of Justice is expected to release the outcome of its review into the Positions of Trust Law in the coming weeks.

One survivor, who was manipulated into having sex with her swimming coach when she turned 16, has written to the Lord Chancellor calling for the legislation to be changed to protect teenagers from predatory behaviour.

Hannah* trained eight times a week, and her coach Jeff* was close to her parents' age.

She said: "Jeff was always pushing the boundaries but staying on the right side of the line. Initially he would just give me a hug. Then one day he gave me a hug and put his hand on my bottom. Jeff spent a long time making me feel comfortable.

"This was my first sexual experience but when this relationship came tumbling down, I changed with it. I was left feeling really angry, I was a difficult person to be around. It took me a long time to trust friends and family, to let them hug me."

She added: "The law needs to be changed to protect 16 and 17-year-olds having relationships with their coaches. If this was in place, it might have stopped Jeff taking advantage of me."

The Sexual Offences Act does not currently apply to roles including sports coaches, faith leaders, cadet leaders, private tutors and driving instructors.

A recent NSPCC petition for this to be changed received 4,420 signatures, and the campaign has the backing of several MPs, including former sports minister Tracey Crouch.

Peter Wanless, NSPCC CEO, said: "It's unacceptable that gaps in our law mean that teenagers are protected from predatory behaviour in the classroom, but not on the sports pitch.

"Young people should never be expected to fend off the sexual advances of adults, and yet the loophole means that 16 and 17-year-olds have to do just that, whilst their abusers are let off the hook."

The Ministry of Justice's review is understood to have looked at how the law balances safeguarding vulnerable adults with the right to consent that 16 and 17-year-olds have.

A government spokesperson told BBC Sport: "Abuse of power is abhorrent and these crimes rightly carry tough sentences. We have reviewed the law in this area and will set out our plans in due course."

*Names have been changed to protect people's identities.