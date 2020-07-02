Transfer rumours: Digne, Bailey, Arrizabalaga, Grealish, Henderson

Chelsea and Manchester City could turn to Everton's France left-back Lucas Digne, 26, if they cannot prise England left-back Ben Chilwell, 23, away from Leicester. (ESPN)

Everton, Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United are due to watch Leon Bailey, 22, on Saturday, with the Bayer Leverkusen and Jamaica winger keen on a move to England. (Sky Sports)

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has shortlisted Napoli and Senegal defender Kalidou Koulibaly, 29, Villarreal's Spain international Pau Torres, 23, and Benfica and Portugal international Ruben Dias, 23, as he looks to revamp his defence. (Times - subscription required)

Sevilla are lining up a loan move for Chelsea and Spain goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, 25, whose future is uncertain at Stamford Bridge. (Sun)

Manchester United are open to letting Ivory Coast international Eric Bailly, 26, leave on loan next season, with La Liga club Valencia keen on the defender. (Sun)

Manchester United's on-loan goalkeeper Dean Henderson, 21, has warned the club he will not wait around forever to become their first choice, amid interest from Chelsea. (Express)

Chelsea are keen on Lille's 24-year-old French goalkeeper Mike Maignan and his compatriot Alphonse Areola, 27, who is on loan at Real Madrid from Paris St-Germain. (Express)

However, Tottenham are also considering a summer move for Maignan, with boss Jose Mourinho eyeing the player as a successor to his current France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, 33. (Sun)

Former Aston Villa boss Tim Sherwood believes Villa captain Jack Grealish, 24, will join Manchester United this summer. (Birmingham Mail)

English midfielder Angel Gomes, 19, is targeting a move abroad but does not have an immediate deal lined up following his release by Manchester United. (Manchester Evening News)

Chelsea High Court case Racism case a fight for 'justice and equality', say ex-players

Sheffield United have tabled a £3.5m bid for Reading midfielder John Swift, 25, but Leeds are also interested in the former England under-21 international. (Mail)

Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho says he would not swap Argentina midfielder Giovani Lo Celso, 24, for Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes, after Spurs missed out on the 25-year-old Portuguese midfielder last summer. (Sky Sports)

Sheffield United are interested in signing Ghanaian defender Abdul Mumin, 22 from Danish club FC Nordsjaelland this summer. (Mail)

Eintracht Frankfurt's Filip Kostic, 27 could leave the Bundesliga side, with Inter Milan and Premier League clubs interested in the Serbia winger. (Goal)