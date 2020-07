The BBC Sport website is 20 years old and what better way to celebrate than taking a trip down memory lane?

We've picked an iconic moment from each year of our existence.

2000

The Sydney Olympics were held mere months after the BBC Sport website came into being. Wearing her distinctive running outfit, home favourite Cathy Freeman took 400m gold.

2001

In September 2001 England travelled to Munich for a World Cup qualifier. A hat-trick from Michael Owen and goals from Steven Gerrard and Emile Heskey saw England beat their old rivals in a competitive match for the first time since 1966.

2002

Once every four years in February, the UK gets a little bit obsessed with curling. That started with Rhona Martin's magnificent gold-winning squad in Salt Lake City in 2002.

2003

A drop-goal that made history in November 2003. Jonny Wilkinson's extra-time kick gave England victory against Australia and their first World Cup win.

2004

August 2004 saw the Olympic Games return home. Kelly Holmes starred for Team GB, taking both 800m and 1500m on the Athens track.

2005

The greatest series of all time? In September 2005 England clinched a 2-1 victory against Australia, their first Ashes triumph since 1987. Cue some wild celebrations...

2006

A legend bows out in spectacular fashion. The 2006 World Cup final was finely poised at 1-1 when France's Zinedine Zidane headbutted Italy's Marco Materazzi. The red card that followed ended his professional career and his side would lose the match on penalties.

2007

It felt like all of Wales was inside the Millennium Stadium in November 2007 as Joe Calzaghe beat Mikkel Kessler to unify three super-middleweight titles.

2008

Chris Hoy was unstoppable on the Beijing track in August 2008. The first British athlete in a century to win three golds and the start of a remarkable period of Team GB success at the Games.

2009

A man at the peak of his powers. Usain Bolt breaks his own world record in Berlin in August 2009. And took the time the time to look around too!

2010

It went down to the wire in October 2010. With scores even, everything rested on Graeme McDowell's singles match with Hunter Mahan. A 3&1 victory saw the Ryder Cup go to Europe.

2011

Does anyone remember a certain sprinkler dance? England's sealed a 3-1 Ashes series victory in January 2011.

2012

4 August 2012 - the greatest day in British sporting history? At their home Olympic Games, Team GB had already won three golds earlier in the day, before Jess Ennis, Mo Farah and Greg Rutherford added three more in the space of 48 minutes.

2013

Every summer the British public tune into Wimbledon hoping for a British winner, but it's rare they get their wish. Andy Murray's triumph in July 2013 was the first men's singles victory since Fred Perry in 1936.

2014

The start of something special. Lewis Hamilton kicked off a run of five titles in six years when he secured the 2014 Formula 1 World Drivers' Championship.

2015

A great unseated. Tyson Fury defeated Wladimir Klitschko in November 2015, ending the Russian's 10-year dominance of the heavyweight division.

2016

The ultimate football fairytale? Having escaped relegation in May 2015, Claudio Ranieri's unfancied Leicester side won the Premier League title a year later.

2017

Five years on from Super Saturday, Mo Farah was at it again in the London Stadium. A third successive 10,000m world title saw him end his career on the track.

2018

England's netball team took it to the final second in April 2018, Helen Housby's last gasp point giving them victory against Australia at the Commonwealth Games.

2019

A win by the narrowest of margins. Jos Buttler's run-out of Martin Guptill ensured a Super Over tie in the 2019 World Cup final, with England taking the title on boundary count.

2020